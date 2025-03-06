Senate Suspends Natasha For Six Months 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months over alleged misconduct in Senate chambers.

The resolution of the Senate was sequel to the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions during plenary.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Neda Imasuen, presented the report which was signed by all 14 members of panel.

The Senate asked her to stay away from the vicinity of the National Assembly for six months and should not parade herself as a senator throughout the period.

Also on Thursday, Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted another petition to the Senate on alleged sexual harassment by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

She said the petition was signed by one of her constituents.

Akpabio after asking whether the petition is subject to any litigation in court and receiving a negative response from Akpoti-Uduaghan, he referred the petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions to report back in four weeks.

The Senate warned the Kogi Central lawmaker to stop violating the Standing Rules of the upper chamber.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, gave the warning after reporting to the Senate that Akpoti-Uduaghan had persistently refused to be on her feet anytime the Senate President Akpabio leads procession to commence the day’s plenary in clear violation of the Senate Standing Orders 55(1).

Monguno said Akpoti-Uduaghan cannot hide under a session of the rules to air her opinions and at the same time disregard other provisions in the Standing Orders.

“Senator Natasha has been consistently and persistently in breach of this rules.

“He who comes to equity must come with clean hands.

“If you are seeking refuge always under order 10, you cannot approbate and reprobate.

“We urge her to study the rules and comply in observance and not in breach,” Monguno said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had on Wednesday submitted a similar petition but the Senate rejected it, saying it violated order 40(4) which bars a senator from submitting a petition signed by him or her.

Details later…