Fibon Solar Wins Most Innovative Solar Provider at NEO Awards

Fibon Solar (Filion Energy Limited), a subsidiary of the Chinese company Zhongshan Shouliang, has been recognised as the Most Innovative Solar Energy Service Provider of the Year at the 6th annual Nollywood Economic Outlook (NEO) in Lagos.

The company secured the award for its track record of innovation, consistency, and commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions across Africa. Acknowledging the recognition, Adewale Atanda, Marketing Manager of Fibon Energy, described the company as more than just a solutions provider, emphasising its role in delivering value-added services to the solar energy industry.

He reaffirmed Fibon Solar’s mission to drive the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future by offering businesses reliable and cost-effective solutions.

Fibon Solar continues to expand access to sustainable energy across Africa, supporting businesses in achieving their energy objectives while minimising environmental impact.

The Nollywood Economic Outlook serves as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and corporate stakeholders to discuss economic challenges and emerging opportunities in Nigeria. The NEO Awards celebrate individuals and organisations making notable and sustainable contributions across various sectors.

The 2025 edition featured notable attendees, including the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa (represented by Hon. Aisha Adamu Augie), alongside key figures in the entertainment and creative industries such as Ejike Asiegbu, Shan George, Fidelis Duker, Uzodinma Okpechi, and Teco Benson.

