Delta Gifts Student Associations New Buses

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Government has presented a new bus each to the National Association of Nigeria Students/Joint Campus Committee (NANS/JCC) in the state and the National Association of Delta State Students (NADESSTU) with a charge to be good ambassadors of the state by their commitment to legitimate activities at all times.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu, presented keys of the two brand new vehicles to the Chairman of NANS/JCC, Comrade Samson Ikpahwore, and NADESSTU National President, Comrade Monday Wiska at the Government House Asaba, urging the two bodies to use the buses for the purpose they were meant.

Emu said that the donation was meant to ease logistical challenges by facilitating the positive and legitimate programmes and activities of the two student associations.

The SSG, who noted that the donation was in keeping with the promise made by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, urged the respective student leaders to reciprocate government’s gesture of goodwill by being worthy ambassadors, and by not misusing the buses.

Emu said: “When you paid a courtesy call on the Governor at the EXCO Chambers, you came with very many good news, especially when the NANS President declared himself as a Deltan.

“His Excellency made a lot of commitments and admonitions. He asked you to remain good ambassadors of Nigeria, and Delta in particular.

“You must market Delta State. How do you do that? It is through your conduct and attitude because you are an ambassador of the state.

“These vehicles are to facilitate positive and legal activities. You must use them for the benefit of NANS and NADESSTU. There are two vehicles here; one is for NANS and the other one is for NADESSTU. The vehicles are meant to convey you to legitimate occasions. You are not to abuse the privilege.

“I want to plead with you that the youth is not the leaders of tomorrow but already of today. Your average age is very significant.

“So, you are entrusted with leadership roles and responsibilities; please, lead the people you are leading properly. Leadership is holding people by their hands and taking them to their destination.

“The Governor is a youth-friendly governor. We do scholarships and we pay bursary and that is consistent. Last year alone, we paid bursary two times. So, anywhere any Deltan is, Governor Oborevwori is there,” Dr. Emu added.

In their separate responses, NANS/JCC Chairman, Comrade Ikpahwore, and the NADESSTU President, Comrade Wiska, thanked Governor Oborevwori for his administration’s love for the students community in the state demonstrated through the payment of bursary to students of Delta State origin.

They also commended the governor for approval of funds towards accreditation of academic programmes in state-owned universities, polytechnics and the colleges of education in the state, adding that the donation of the two buses further testified to commitment to the welfare of Delta students, and promised to put vehicles to judicious use.