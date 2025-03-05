  • Wednesday, 5th March, 2025

Tinubu Presides over Second FEC Meeting in a Week

Breaking | 13 minutes ago

.Council observes a minute silence for Oyagbola, Clark

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, the second in less than a week, at the State House, Abuja.
Shortly before the commencement of the meeting at the Council Chamber, Council members observed a minute silence in honour of two former members of Council.
Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, had informed the Council of the passing of Mrs. Adenike Ebunoluwa Oyagbola, Nigeria’s first female minister.
Oyagbola, who served as Minister of National Planning from 1979 to 1983, passed away on Friday at the age of 93.
The council was also informed of the demise of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, a former FEC member who served as Federal Commissioner for Information.
Clark, passed away on Monday, February 17, at the age of 97.
The ongoing Council session, which commenced upon the President’s arrival, marks the fourth meeting in 2025.
On Monday, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had announced that council members would reconvene for another session.
Present at Wednesday’s FEC meeting are the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Walson Didi-Jack; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; and many Ministers.

Details later…

