Nigerian Breweries Now Sourcing Raw Materials Locally, Says Company

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Nigerian Breweries Plc has said that the company now sources most of its raw materials for production locally amid the current harsh economic realities in Nigeria.

Corporate Affairs Manager (East Region) of the company, Job Egolum made this known during a media parley held as part of activities leading to the relaunch of Life Beer.

In her address, Egolum said that the ongoing economic difficulties in Nigeria has compelled the company to be more creative by growing some of its raw materials in the country to be able to reduce the cost of production and offer products at friendly prices to consumers.

“Our consumers are at the heart of what we do at the Nigerian Breweries and that has has made us more innovative because we want to keep satisfying their desires, we are now looking inwards for localized production,”.

Earlier, Portfolio Manager for Mainstream at NBL, Olaoluwa Babalola said that the relaunch of Life Beer is more than just a redesign, adding that it represents a transformation that aligns with the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

He maintained that the new Life Beer embodies a bold new identity featuring symbols such as the rising sun, the Niger Bridge, and the Isi-Agu (lion head), each symbolizing hope, progress, and strength—values that are central to Igbo heritage.

“You also have a refined drinking experience, a triple-filtered, 3X smoother taste, delivering a richer, more refreshing experience, crafted for those who never stop pushing forward,” he said