NBA Urges Makinde to Reconstitute JSC, Release Vehicles to Magistrates

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan branch, yesterday appealed to the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, to, as a matter of urgency, reconstitute the state Judicial Service Commission dissolved in December, 2024 for effluxion of time, having served out their term of office as enshrined in section 199 (1) (c) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The association in a letter addressed to the governor, signed by its Chairman, Ibrahim Lawal Esq. urged Makinde “to adhere, strictly, to the provision of paragraph 5 (a-f) of the Third Schedule Part II of the Constitution in reconstituting the membership of the Commission in order to forestall any issues that may arise in the discharge of their duties.”

He stressed that “the Commission is very important in the administration of justice in any state of the federation. Its duties are designed to aid the smooth running of the judicial system to underscore the importance of this Commission in the third arm of government. Paragraph 6 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution enumerates the powers of the Judicial Service Commission as follows: “The Commission shall have power to- Advise the National Judicial Council on suitable person for nomination to the office of- The Chief Judge of the State.”

“The Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal of the State, if any,

The President of the Customary Court of Appeal of the State, if any,

Judges of the High Court of the State, Kadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal of the State, if any, and Judges of the Customary Court of the State, if any.

“(b) subject to the provisions of the Constitution, to recommend to the National Judicial Council the removal from office of the judicial officers specified in sub-paragraph (a) of this paragraph; and,

“(c) to appoint, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over the Chief Registrar and Deputy Chief Registrar of the High Court, the Chief Registrars of the Sharia Court of Appeal and Customary Court of Appeal, Magistrates, Judges and members of the Area Courts and Customary Courts and all other members of staff of the judicial service of the State not otherwise specified in this Constitution.

“It is clear, from the foregoing, that the Judicial Service Commission is so important that non constitution of its membership poses serious impediments to effective administration of justice. We, therefore, urge your Excellency to reconstitute the membership of the Commission as soon as the immense pressure of official responsibilities imposed on your office permit”, the letter read.

Regarding welfare of Magistrates in the state, the Bar also said it “wishes to express deep concern on the non-availability of operational vehicles for our magistrates and the Presidents of Grade A Customary Courts. This situation is not only demeaning to the offices to which they have been appointed. It, more disturbingly, exposes these judicial officers to unimaginable risks. Having these judicial officers struggle to take public transport to office is appalling, to state the obvious.”

According to him, “We, therefore, appeal, passionately, that the governor should look into this request, treating it with the urgency it deserves, with a view to ameliorating this deplorable condition. Placing this request on the governor’s priority list will be appreciated.

“We have it on good authority that some vehicles may have been purchased. The rumour making the rounds has it that even though the vehicles are not enough, some administrative bottlenecks are being erected to render nugatory the laudable efforts of the governor.

“We, most humbly, enjoin His Excellency to attend to this issue as quickly as the demands of his office allow.”