NASENI Pushes for Stronger Local Manufacturing

Iyke Bede

As part of efforts to strengthen local manufacturing and promote Made-in-Nigeria products, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) recently convened stakeholders for a Focus Group Engagement in Lagos.

Staged at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, the workshop, themed ‘Made in Nigeria for Everyone,’ tackled key issues surrounding the perception and acceptance of Nigerian-made products. It brought together trade associations, manufacturers, government officials, legal practitioners, and other industry experts to analyse the challenges hindering growth in the sector and explore solutions for progress.

Delivering the keynote address, the Director of the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS), Prof. Anthony Kila, noted key factors that are essential for Made-in-Nigeria products to lock in their potential customer base.

He emphasised that scaling up production to meet demand would prevent consumers from seeking alternatives elsewhere while maintaining high standards. He also stressed the importance of balancing affordability with profitability. Additionally, he highlighted the need for manufacturers to engage in awareness campaigns and consumer education to enhance understanding of locally made products. Kila urged for the establishment and adoption of strategic collaborations to drive market expansion.

Describing the workshop as ‘the most important initiative for Nigerian manufacturers this year,’ Kila expressed confidence in its potential impact.

“The major issue is that we’ve never really thought things through. We’ve never truly sat down to ask, ‘How do we make this happen?’ We know what we want, and we are passionate about it. But what we really need is critical thinking. That’s the key. If we think things through, we can take it step by step and use one problem as a stepping stone to overcome another,” Kila concluded.

A panel session followed, featuring representatives from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), the National Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), NEXIM Bank, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and Simmon Coopers. They deliberated on challenges and opportunities in local manufacturing, policies and regulatory frameworks, financing, market access, and industry linkages.

Some of the resolutions reached included implementing business-friendly policies to support local manufacturers, expanding industrial infrastructure and production capacity, investing in technology to position Nigeria as a leader in African manufacturing, and strengthening NASENI’s role in agricultural processing equipment production.