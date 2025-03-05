Musa Returns to Super Eagles as Chelle Invites 38 Others  for Rwanda, Zimbabwe 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Veteran Nigerian forward, Ahmed Musa, 32, made his triumphant return to the Super Eagles yesterday as Head Coach, Éric Sékou Chelle, announced the 39-man provisional squad to battle Rwanda and Zimbabwe later this month in a 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

Musa who is Nigeria’s first player to score in two FIFA World Cups, last played for the Super Eagles in their pre-AFCON 2023 campaign in Côte d’Ivoire.

Along with another recalled player like Nathan Tella of Bayer Leverkusen, will bring their wealth of experience to the team as Eagles aim to steady and overtake all three front runners Rwanda, South Africa and Benin Republic in the race to Group C ticket.

Chelle also named the usual suspects like Stand-in Captain, William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen in the 39-man squad.

In the rear, Chelle listed goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Adeleye Adebayo, defenders Calvin Bassey and Olaoluwa Aina, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, and forward like Simon Moses for this month’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

There are also goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Bruno Onyemaechi and Zaidu Sanusi, midfielders Frank Onyeka and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and forwards Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze and Sadiq Umar.

Defenders Igoh Ogbu and Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, midfielders Anthony Dennis, Chrisantus Uche and Papa Daniel Mustapha, and forwards Tolu Arokodare and Jerome Akor Adams are named for the first time ever, while there could be returns for home-based goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, defender Jordan Torunarigha, midfielder Joseph Ayodele-Aribo and forwards Cyriel Dessers and Nathan Tella, if they eventually make the final list of 23.

The Super Eagles are fifth on the Group C log behind Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic all on seven points while Lesotho are fourth on five points.

Nigeria will play Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, 21st March before taking on Zimbabwe’s Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo four days later.

The Provisional 39-man squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adeleye Adebayo (Enosis Paralimni, Cyprus); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Gabriel Osho (AJ Auxerre, France); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Jordan Torunarigha (Gent FC, Belgium); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Anthony Dennis (Goztepe SK, Turkey); Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Middlesbrough FC, England); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Southampton FC, England); Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars); Jerome Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain)