Hensard Varsity Gets NUC Approval for Medicine, Engineering, Nursing, Law, Pharmacy, Others

Funmi Ogundare

Hensard University, the first private tertiary institution in Bayelsa State, is set to enhance its academic offerings following the approval of 16 new undergraduate programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The newly approved programmes are Medicine and Surgery, Nursing Science, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Petroleum and Gas Engineering, Marine Engineering, Anatomy, and Physiology.

The approvals were confirmed in a letter from Abubakar Girei, the acting Director of Academic Planning at the NUC.

This follows an earlier NUC approval, dated January 22, 2025, for 14 additional programmes to be offered full-time starting from the 2024/2025 academic year. These programmes include: Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D), LL.B (Law), Biology Education, Mathematics Education, Chemistry Education, Integrated Science, Educational Management, Primary Education, Guidance and Counselling, and Entrepreneurship Education, among others.

Prof. Dileep Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Hensard University, expressed his excitement about the new approvals and commended its university’s Chancellor, Sen. Seriake Dickson, for his steadfast dedication to expanding access to quality education through global partnerships.

He reassured prospective students and their families of the university’s commitment to providing a world-class education.

“Hensard University is devoted to offering top-tier education across a wide range of disciplines. The institution focuses on academic excellence, practical skills, innovation, entrepreneurship, and holistic development, ensuring that students are well-prepared for successful careers and lifelong learning. Through its dual certification programmes and international collaborations, Hensard aims to empower students to make a significant impact in their chosen fields and in society,” he stressed.