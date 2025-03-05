BCPG Honours Lagos Traditional Ruler for Building Collapse Prevention

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Buildings that are currently being constructed within Yaba in Lagos State must keep to good standards long established in the metropolis. This emphasis was laid by members of Building Collapse Prevention Guild Yaba Cell during a courtesy visit to the paramount ruler of Igbobi Sabe, Yaba, HRM Oba Owolabi Adeyemi Adeniyi at his palace, recently.

According to the Coordinator of BCPG Yaba Cell, Mr. Bayo Ogunrinde, an engineer, Yaba, which is endowed with institutions that offer building related courses, should constantly epitomise to the world a high standard of building construction. Federal Science and Technical College, Federal College of Education ( Technical), Yaba College of Technology, and University of Lagos are educational and training grounds that were established in Yaba, producing many adept practitioners in building delivery process. Hence, an incident of building collapse in Yaba would become an irony, a contradiction of the ethos of building practices.

Giving a testimony, Bldr. Wale Karunwi, a registered builder and one of the leaders of BCPG Yaba Cell, attributed his achievements in the building industry to the knowledge and skills he gained from the higher institution he attended in the 1970s, which was Yaba College of Technology. A lecturer at the University of Lagos ( Unilag), Dr. David Adio-Moses, an architect, also revealed the depth of training being given to architectural students and those of other allied courses in building project development.

Despite the Yaba ambience of knowledge and skills acquisition in building, the area has recorded a few incidents of building collapse. As recalled by the General Secretary of BCPG Yaba Cell, Bldr. Funmi Olaitan, on February 12, 2022, a four- storey hostel building under construction collapsed at No 16, Akanbi Crescent, Onike, near UNILAG, killing five persons. This was the last recorded building that collapsed in Yaba. Another example of buildings that collapsed under construction was the five-storey building at No. 43, Commercial Avenue, Sabo, (towards Oyadiran Estate). It collapsed on July 9, 2015. The pathetic incidents negated the efforts of the BCPG members who had consistently raised concerns over the non-challant attitude of some developers working around Yaba.

Yaba, a metropolitan area of Lagos State, has been a reference as a well-planned urban district with buildings constructed to standards since the colonial era. Building collapse was an aberration in Yaba.

The advent of substandard building construction by errant developers made BCPG Yaba Cell organise a Sensitisation – Walk. On Thursday, July 17, 2014, the cell members, under the leadership of Engr. Friday Chukwu, the BCPG Yaba Cell Coordinator, embarked on Sensitisation- Walk along major streets in Yaba. Dignitaries who took part in the walk included the Paramount ruler of Igbobi Sabe, Yaba, HRM Oba Owolabi Adeniyi; the Chairman, Yaba Local Council Development Area, Hon. Jide Jimoh; the LCDA Vice- Chairman, Mrs. Bola Lawal Olumegbon; other LCDA Executive and Council members; the Police; Fire Service; and medical teams.

Shocking discoveries were made. Building sites visited that day were headed by quacks. The police arrested some of them. They begged for forgiveness. The Chairman of the local government, the traditional ruler, and BCPG Coordinator raised a serious alarm to the Lagos State Government.

As studied by another leader of BCPG Yaba Cell, Mr. Kayode Ogunji, an Estate Surveyor & Valuer, callous developers, in the name of urban regeneration, were purchasing old but very strong bungalows and two- storey buildings, demolishing and replacing them with weak multi-storey buildings.

HRM Oba Owolabi Adeyemi Adeniyi and his chiefs have worked with BCPG members and relevant government agencies over the years to protect Yaba from building collapse recrudescence that has spread across the nation.

In recognition of his selfless contribution to the arduous cause of building collapse prevention in his domain, Yaba, the BCPG Yaba Cell leaders presented to the paramount ruler a large portrait of him in a special royal regalia.

During the presentation, the Pioneer National President of BCPG and the Past National President of the Nigerian Institute of Building, Bldr. Kunle Awobodu, who graduated from Yaba College of Technology and University of Lagos, advised developers to target the standard set in the multi-storey building of the West African Examinations Council in Yaba. “The tall WAEC building that is as solid as the Rock of Gibraltar has withstood the test of time,” said Awobodu.

The National Vice- President of BCPG, Engr. Imeh Udoh, whose practice office is situated within Yaba, expressed concern over the recklessness at which solid, heritage buildings were being sold by the descendants of the original owners to developers in Yaba. He emphasised the need to preserve monumental buildings.

In corroboration, the erstwhile Coordinator of the neighbouring BCPG Lagos Mainland Cell, Engr. Felix Chi-kwu cautioned the Yaba landlords to learn from the mistake of the developer- infested Ebute-metta that has turned the Lagos Mainland Local Government Area into an epicentre of building collapse.

Engr. Ajose Otinwa, Past President, American Society of Civil Engineers Nigeria Section, drew the attention of all to the importance of giving adequate maintenance to the old exquisite buildings in Yaba.

The Kabiyesi, HRM Owolabi Adeniyi, in response to the recognition of his humanitarian service, promised not to relent on his effort nor rest on his oars in the promotion of standard building construction in his domain. Yaba has always been a cosmopolitan city. He mentioned the names of prominent Nigerian elites from diverse regions and notable foreigners who resided in Yaba before Nigeria’s independence, pointing out that their buildings were still standing firm because there was strict compliance to building regulations in those days.

A high chief, the Lisa of Igbobi-Sabe, Yaba, Chief Adewale Owoyemi enjoined the youths to embrace technical education that would help develop construction skills rather than focusing on paper qualifications. He appealed to parents to change the perception that trade centres, that is, technical colleges, were meant for the academically retarded pupils.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the Baale (Traditional Head) of Abule- Ijesha, a suburb of Yaba, Chief Kolawole Alli-Dawodu, thanked BCPG members for their grassroots- oriented humanitarian, ethical, and professional services in the locality.