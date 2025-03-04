Stock Market Drops by 0.34% to Commence March on Negative Note

Kayode Tokede

The stock market yesterday began March 2025 on a negative note as investors’ profit-taking in NASCON Allied Industries Plc and 32 others dragged the major indicator downward by 0.34 per cent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) shed 366.26 basis points, or 0.34 per cent to close at 107,455.13 basis points. Meanwhile, the market capitalisation rose by N95 billion or 0.14 per cent to close at N67.288 trillion, following the listing of additional 18.20 billion shares of Fidelity Bank at N17.20 per share.

The market breadth remained negative as 20 stocks gained relative to 33 losers. Learn Africa and Nigerian Exchange Group emerged the highest price gainer of 10 per cent each to close at N3.63 and N33.00 respectively, while Champion Breweries followed with a gain of 9.90 per cent to close at N4.33, per share.

ABC Transport rose by 9.86 per cent to close at N1.56, while Tantalizer appreciated by 9.47 per cent to close at N2.08, per share. On the other side, Ikeja Hotel led others on the losers’ chart with 9.92 per cent to close at N10.90, per share. United Capital followed with a decline of 9.91 per cent to close at N20.00, while Cutix declined by 9.84 per cent to close at N2.29, per share.

Multiverse Mining & Exploration lost 9.74 per cent to close at N8.80, while Africa Prudential depreciated by 9.46 per cent to close at N32.05, per share.

The total volume traded declined by 32.77 per cent to 308.809 million units, valued at N7.232 billion, and exchanged in 15,474 deals. Transactions in the shares of Zenith Bank led the activity with 32.373 million shares worth N1.556 billion. Fidelity Bank followed with account of 19.730 million shares valued at N344.047 million, while Access Holdings traded 16.881 million shares valued at N430.846 million.

Nigerian Exchange Group traded 15.024 million shares worth N46.496 million.

On market performance, Afrinvest Limited said, “we anticipate the bearish mood to be sustained as market remains short of positive triggers.”