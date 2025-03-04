NDPHC CEO Emerges in Africa’s Top 100 Influential Voices

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, an engineer, has been recognised as one of the Top 100 Influential Global Voices 2025 by Leaders Without Borders International Economic Development & Investment Business Summit.

The award ceremony took place at the weekend at the Palace of Westminster, House of Lords, United Kingdom, where Adighije also received two additional honours.

A statement in Abuja by the General Manager, Communication and Public Relations, NDPHC, Mrs Olufunke Nwankwo, explained that Leaders Without Borders Summit is a globally respected platform that brings together top leaders, visionaries, and changemakers.

This recognition, she said, underscores NDPHC’s commitment to driving sustainable energy solutions and its impact on the power sector.

In addition to the Top 100 Influential Voices recognition, Adighije was awarded a Professional Doctorate in Leadership and Management by the City University of Paris. She was also admitted as a Fellow of The Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership, USA, the statement added.

According to the release, the event was graced by high-profile dignitaries from Nigeria and across Africa, including the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa from Nigeria; Prof. Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance, Economic Development & Investment Promotion from the Republic of Zimbabwe and Christopher Williams-Martin, CEO, FlyEliteJets, UK.

Speaking on her awards, Adighije stated: “It is truly an honour to be recognised for my contributions to the NDPHC’s mandate, which aligns with the power sector’s goal of ramping up generation and transmission capacity in Nigeria.

“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to ensuring sustainable access to quality and reliable electricity, in line with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”