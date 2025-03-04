Jandor Quits PDP Amidst Crisis among  Party Leaders in Lagos

Segun James

The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran, exited yesterday.

Although it could not be as retained which party Adediran who is popularly known as JANDOR is headed, he announced his surprise exit from the PDP himself.

He stressed that the decision followed deep reflection and extensive consultations with his family, political associates and supporters.

The PDP former governorship who announced his exit at a press conference, said he and his teeming supporters who were at the event were yet to decide which next party to move to.

According to him, he and the committed supporters would be engaging with stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to determine the next course of action that best served the interests of Lagosians.

Giving reasons for living the main opposition PDP, Dr. Adediran cited the conspiracy of party leaders to ensure he lost the 2023 poll, saying that some of them came out openly to campaign against him and the PDP presidential candidate in the same poll, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He said this was on record, recalling that a few days after the election, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadir Obafemi Hamzat, revealed to Lagosians and Nigerians on a television that PDP couldn’t have won the election “because most of the leaders of the of the party worked against us. “

Jandor said the Lagos State deputy governor mentioned names of the leaders that left the party to work for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), “including the Presidential Campaign Committee Chairman in the state, Mr. Adedeji Doherty.”

“Today, none of the party leaders he mentioned have rebutted his claim, rather they still have the audacity and effrontery to parade themselves as the party leaders,” he said.

Besides, he recalled that his team was attacked six times during the 2023 poll, saying that neither the state chairman of the party nor any leader issued any statement condemning such attacks.

The former governorship candidate further recalled that the official complaint he made to the PDP headquarters concerning the matter was not addressed, saying instead, the party went ahead to appoint Chief Olabode George as Vice Chairman of a Disciplinary Committee.

He expressed shock at the development, which he described as a rude shock that turned the party into a joke, alleging that Chief George was among those who worked against the party during the 2023 election.

“We have waited this long to see if there will be some sort of respite, but what we see, even at the top is that the same set of of leaders that campaigned and worked openly against the party are ones holding the axes today. How do we trust the same people again in the next election cycle and how do we forgive those who are not sorry for their misdeeds?” he queried.

“After deep reflection and extensive consultations with my family, political associates, and supporters, we have made the difficult decision to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party,” he declared.

Jandor, however, assured the people that his commitment and the group led by him remained unwavering, saying that they would continue to advocate for policies and initiatives that would uplift Lagos State, regardless of their political affiliation.

He further assured them that the decision to quit PDP was not the end of the journey, “but the beginning of a new chapter, a transaction to the realisation of our shared vision and aspiration, one driven by sincerity, progress, and the true essence of service to the people.”