Former Edo APC Guber Aspirant, Umakhihe, Loses Father

A former Edo State gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, has announced the passing of his father, High Chief Adewole Umakhihe.

Dr Umakhihe made the announcement in a statement issued on behalf of the Umakhihe family. He said his father died peacefully at the age of 84 on Sunday.

The statement reads: “With a heart, full of gratitude, I announce the peaceful passing of my beloved father, High Chief Adewole Umakhihe of Iyeu, Otuo, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State. He departed this world on March 2, 2025.

“Until his death, my beloved father was a man of several parts. He was a retired military personnel, a politician, and one of the leaders of the APC in ward 8, Otuo, in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State. He was also a successful farmer.

“He was equally a notable and key member of the Otuo Traditional Council of Chiefs and Elders.

“He dedicated his life to fostering unity, embracing people from all backgrounds, and tirelessly working for the progress of Otuo community and the entire Owan East.”

He stressed that funeral rites for High Chief Umakhihe would be announced in due course by the family.

Meanwhile, condolence messages have begun to pour in for Dr Ernest Umakhihe, with prayer for his father’s soul to rest in peace.