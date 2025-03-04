BIGIF Advocates Robust Women Participation in Politics

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Balm in Gilead Foundation (BIGIF) for Sustainable Development has called on stakeholders across the country to support women participation in politics.

BIGIF in a one-day dialogue with non-state actors on Gender Quota and Women’s Political Participation held at the All Saints Guest House in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, bemoaned the low statistics of women in politics despite having a larger percentage of the population.

According to Mr. Nelson Akerele, a facilitator of the organisation, women have a responsibility to contribute effectively to the growth of the country economically, socially and even emotionally.

He declared that BIGIF with the support of USAID and Canada is seeking to deepen understanding of the gender quota system and its impact on women’s political participation in Nigeria as well as foster collaboration among non-state actors in advocating gender inclusive political reforms.

He said the group is calling on stakeholders to empower women to be actively involved in the policy making across the country.

Also, the Secretary of IPAC, Deacon Joseph Anifowose, encouraged women to add value to themselves by competing with men in any political party they may find themselves, stressing the need for IPAC to mandate political parties to leave a percentage for women in various positions.

The dialogue, which had in attendance representatives of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) IPAC, FIDA and political parties representatives, promised to work with BIGIF and other stakeholders to ensure women show empathy towards political participation.