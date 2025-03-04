Ayetoro-Gbede Inaugurates Committees for Centenary Anniversary, Appoints Akanmode, Obaro, Ihinmodu, 4 Others as Grand Patrons

The Ayetoro-Gbede community, in Ijumu local government, Kogi State, has started preparations for its Centenary Anniversary in 2027 with the inauguration, last Sunday, of the Central Planning and Coordination Committee (CPCC) for the event.

The community has also unveiled its Centenary Grand Patrons, which include prominent indigenes who have contributed significantly to the community’s development.

Inaugurating the CPCC on behalf of the Oba-in-Council, the acting Olu, Chief Samson Ibitomi Bello, expressed appreciation to all committee members for their dedication to promoting the community and serving as ambassadors of Ayetoro-Gbede worldwide.

He described the centenary celebration as historic and symbolic, acknowledging the efforts of the town’s founders while encouraging the current generation to preserve their legacy.

“Even though our forefathers are no longer here, we, the beneficiaries of their vision, must ensure that their sacrifices are honoured. May it be well with our community,” he said, urging committee members to carry out their duties diligently to ensure a successful anniversary.

Headed by Major Gen. Funso Owonibi (rtd.), members of the CPCC include Chief Peter Alabi, representing the Oba-in-Council; Mr. Samuel Olorunmaiye, president Ayetoro Gbede Development Association (AGDA); Ven. Taiwo Tolorunju, Vicar, St. Peter’s Anglican Church; Malam Tajudeen Ajibola, Chief Imam of the Central Mosque; Rev. Adetunji, Chairman, the local chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); and Elder Olaolu Eniolorunda, representing Ayetoro Gbede indigenes in diaspora.

Others are Chairman of Finance Sub-Committee, Mr. Oladele Oyelola, former Executive Director of First Bank and founder Bright House Academy, Ayetoro Gbede; Chairman Media and Publicity Sub-Committee, Mr. Eniola Bello, Managing Director ThisDay Newspapers; Chair, Hospitality & Entertainment Sub-Committee, Mrs. Funke Esseyin, a senior banker at UBA; and Chairman, Protocol & Mobilization Sub-Committee, Prof. Joash Amupitan SAN, Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Jos.

The CPCC members also include Chairman Interfaith Relations Sub-Committee, Barrister Paul Ajetunmobi, a retired senior official from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); Chairman, Programme & Documentation Sub-Committee, Mr. Richard Olonishuwa, a banker and retired senior official from Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON); Chairman, Venue Management Sub-Committee; Mr. Dayo Akanmode, a politician; and Chairman, Security Sub-Committee, Col. Kingsley Bolorunduro (Rtd.). Canada based businessman Dr Adeolu Ireyomi, President Ayetoro Gbede Global Network (AGN) and Mr. Richard Akanmode, businessman, politician and AGN General Secretary are to serve as Secretaries in the CPCC.

The grand patrons are Prince Olusola Akanmode, a former Deputy Chief of Staff to the President; Lt. Gen. Joseph Owonibi (Rtd.), a former force commander to the UN Mission in Liberia; Prof. Reuben Olu Obaro, a UK based Consultant Radiologist; Mrs. Florence Ladun Akin-Adeyemi, based in Seattle US; Engr. Dayo Bello, a former Ag. EVC Nigerian Communication Commission; Prof. Ifeyori Ihimodu, former CEO Agricultutal and Rural management Training Institute (ARMTI); and Chief Paul Ajisafe, an entrepreneur.

Founded in May 1927 by early Christian converts led by the late Pa Ajileye Daniel Alaa Bello who became the first monarch, Ayetoro-Gbede was established as a central settlement for the 22 villages of the former Gbede District. The Church Missionary Society (CMS) played a role in selecting the site to facilitate access to education, leading to the establishment of the town’s first primary school.

Located along the Ilorin–Kabba federal highway in Kogi State, Ayetoro-Gbede has grown into one of the fastest-developing communities in Okunland, serving as the administrative headquarters of the Gbede district. Today, each village in the former Gbede district is represented in the town, with traditional leaders serving in the Oba-in-Council.

Today, Islam and Christianity are the dominant faiths, with no known traditional deities or indigenous festivals, a rare feature among Okun-Yoruba communities. The town has remained a model of peaceful coexistence among different ethnic and religious groups.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Ayetoro-Gbede’s economy, with large-scale cultivation of cashew, cocoa, coffee, oranges, yams, cassava, and cocoyam. The community has also prioritized education, with self-help initiatives leading to the establishment of several secondary schools, including Community High School, Government Secondary School, Ogede Secondary School, Muslim Community Secondary School, and The Apostolic Faith Secondary School.