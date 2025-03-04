  • Tuesday, 4th March, 2025

After Rigorous Selection Process, Tinubu Appoints Ogunjimi As Accountant General of the Federation 

Nigeria | 58 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation after a rigorous selection process.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Tuesday, Ogunjimi’s appointment approved on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, takes effect from Friday, 7th March 2025, the same day the incumbent Oluwatoyin Madehin will retire.

Ogunjimi, 57, was first named as Madehin’s successor last December.

A selection committee later chose him through a competitive, rigorous and merit-based process involving Directors of Accounts in the Federal Civil Service. 

The committee conducted the process through three stages — a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test, and oral interviews.

The selection process underscored President Tinubu’s commitment to promoting transparency, excellence and competence in key public service positions.

President Tinubu congratulated Ogunjimi on his appointment and urged him to discharge his duties in the service of Nigeria with integrity, professionalism and dedication to Nigeria’s service.

Ogunjimi graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy. 

He also obtained a Master’s in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

