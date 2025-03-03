STANDING TALL AGAINST ALL ODDS

ABDULRAHMAN USMAN LEME contends that Nuhu Ribadu’s record of service is his greatest shield

The dilemma of leadership in a system where compromise is the currency of the day is that integrity becomes a burden. Those who refuse to bend to the whims of corrupt power players or stand on their principles find themselves the target of campaigns to undermine them. This has been the test before the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, in the past few weeks. Yet, once again, his record of service has proven to be his greatest shield. This is the price to pay for being a man in the arena, only that he’s not there to fight his detractors. His job is one that doesn’t even afford him the luxury of shifting his gaze away from his target—those who undermine Nigeria’s security.

These distractions are, at best, a calculated strategy to create tension and systematically target President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s key men. The futility of this reflects in the triumphs the NSA has been recording in national assignments, particularly his coordination of the armed forces. The sustained degradation of bandits and terrorists, for instance, has forced them into retreat, while stability in the Niger Delta has improved through strategic dialogue and consultation. Another key example is the recent engagement with Ogoni leaders, which signalled the long-awaited resumption of activities in Ogoniland after years of stagnation. Similarly, in the South East, a gradual return to stability is evident. Nobody who does his job has the luxury of partaking in politics.

It’s easy to tell those who don’t truly know Ribadu’s track record. He never buys into the showmanship that could keep his gaze away from his target. This is why it was easy for Nigerians to call out the Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, who had alleged that Ribadu sought a bribe from him and even made a ridiculous claim that the payout was to fund his political ambition. The allegation was met with scepticism and absolute refutation from objective and non-partisan Nigerians—not only because the accuser lacks a shred of evidence but also because he fundamentally misjudged the character of the man he sought to malign.

Ribadu is a name synonymous with anti-corruption efforts in Nigeria. He has spent decades demonstrating an incorruptible commitment to public service. His reputation is not built on propaganda or media manipulation but on a long record of verifiable actions, including his well-documented rejection of a $15 million bribe while serving as pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). That moment, etched in Nigeria’s anti-corruption history, was not an isolated event but a reflection of Ribadu’s principles.

So, imagine believing that a man who rejected a $15 million bribe in his 40s—when he was supposedly more vulnerable—would now solicit a bribe from an employee of a foreign company during a highly publicised trial with the entire world watching. The absurdity is staggering. Only the gullible would fall for the desperate fabrications of a drowning man whose company has been caught red-handed sabotaging Nigeria’s financial security and infrastructure. Malam Nuhu Ribadu’s record speaks for itself, but as he once said, “When you fight corruption, corruption fights back.”

Even staunch critics of the government have found the allegations laughable. Professor Farooq Kperogi, a well-known public intellectual and an uncompromising critic, put it succinctly: “There’s plenty to critique about Ribadu (who among us is a saint?), but believing that a man who once turned down a literal $15 million cash bribe—and who, as a security expert, knows his words will be dissected like a crime scene—would casually shake down a detainee for billions and helpfully explain what the money is for?”

Kperogi’s assessment reflects the incredulity of discerning Nigerians who understand the difference between genuine whistleblowing and a clumsy attempt to deflect accountability. What we are witnessing is not an exposé of corruption but a desperate stunt by an executive whose company, Binance, has been implicated in financial crimes both in Nigeria and globally. This was why solidarity with Ribadu, even from unusual quarters, has been swift. The Coalition for Transparency and Economic Reforms (COTER), representing over 250 civil society organisations, categorically denounced the accusations, rolling out Binance’s long history of financial misconduct across multiple jurisdictions. The company, already banned and fined billions of dollars in other countries, is hardly a paragon of credibility.

Notably, one of his most recent critics, who attacked him over a comment he allegedly made in 2006, later campaigned for him in 2011 when he ran as the ACN presidential candidate—five years after the alleged remarks—under the very platform of the person he supposedly criticised. This pattern is not uncommon; as seen with that woman and many who followed her lead in stirring controversy, those with questionable records often seem to be the loudest voices in our political landscape today. Their inconsistencies and constant flip-flopping are familiar patterns and should not come as a surprise—they are best ignored.

The battle ahead for Ribadu isn’t these inconsequential attempts at distraction as corruption fights back. The battle is his patience in resisting the bait from local actors who have misjudged his character and seek to drag him into unnecessary controversies. This was made clear in his statement reacting to an interview by Malam Nasir El-Rufai. Rather than dignifying the claims with a lengthy rebuttal, Ribadu emphasised his focus on his national assignment and his refusal to be drawn into petty media battles. This response typifies his personality because the enemies are not those who assume they are his target. The enemies are the bandits, terrorists, and their accomplices and enablers who threaten the entire nation.

Ultimately, Ribadu’s greatest defence is not in rebutting these baseless allegations from estranged friends and proxies but in the weight of his own history. His non-response to Malam El-Rufai is inspired by his conviction that the smear campaign against him is bound to collapse under the weight of its own contradictions—just as others before it have. This is a strong message to all.

Leme, a project management and development consultant, writes from Abuja