Rwanda Contract Algerian Coach, Amarouche, for Nigerian Clash

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles next opponents in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, Rwanda, yesterday announced the appointment of Algerian Adel Amarouche as their new head coach.

Nigeria and Rwanda will meet on March 21 in Kigali in continuation of their race for the Group C ticket to the Mundial to be hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.

The Amavubi on same seven points as South Africa and Benin Republic lead the Group C with Lesotho on four points fourth. Nigeria on three points are fifth with Zimbabwe at the rear.

But yesterday, Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) announced that it has contracted the Algerian in the bid to consolidate of the quest to qualify for the World Cup next year.

Amarouche, a midfielder in his playing days, replaced German Thorsten Spittler, whose contract was not renewed when it ran out late last year.

His assistants are Eric Nshimiyimana and Carolin Braun.

The 56-year-old Amaroucche previously handled various African countries including Tanzania, Botswana, Libya, Kenya and Equatorial Guinea.

Meanwhile,Super Eagles have been boosted ahead of crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying clash with Rwanda after Captain William Ekong returned to action for Saudi Arabian club Al Kholood after his injury.

Ekong played the entire match for his club to beat Al Khaleej 2-1 Saturday night.

The 31-year-old defender had missed his team’s two previous league games due to what officials described as “minor injury”.

The MVP of the 2023 AFCON will lead the Super Eagles to must-win World Cup ties against Rwanda and Zimbabwe later this month.

FA Cup: Calvin Bassey on Target as Fulham Knockout Man Utd

Nigerian international defender, Calvin Bassey, last night scored for Fulham in regulation time for the London club to go past cup holders Manchester United into the quarterfinal of the FA Cup in England.

After regulation time and extra time deadlocked 1-1, Fulham won the ensuing penalty shootouts 4-3. Fulham also paraded Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi.

Fulham had taken the lead in first-half stoppage time when Bassey was left free at the far post to head in from close range after Rodrigo Muniz had flicked on a corner.

But, days after former United captain Roy Keane had condemned the influence of current skipper Bruno Fernandes, the Portuguese dragged his side level with a superb equaliser, driving home a low shot from the edge of the area after Diogo Dalot had found him with a pass from the touchline.

In the penalty kicks, Fulham goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, was the hero with two saves to knock Manchester United out of the FA Cup.

After three precise spot-kicks from both sides, Leno denied Victor Lindelof, then, after skipper Antonee Robinson had extended Fulham’s perfect record, the German also kept out Joshua Zirkzee’s effort to send the Cottagers into the quarter-finals.