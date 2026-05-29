Growtech West Africa 2027 to Boost Regional Food Security

Funmi Ogundare

A major international agribusiness exhibition, Growtech West Africa, is set to debut as West African countries intensify efforts to strengthen food security, modernise agriculture and reduce dependence on food imports.

The three-day event, scheduled to hold from January 26 to 28, 2027, at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, is expected to attract more than 5,000 industry professionals, over 100 exhibitors and more than 50 international speakers drawn from the agriculture, livestock, aquaculture, food production, agri-tech, irrigation and supply chain sectors.

The organisers, In a statement, said the launch comes at a critical period for the region’s agriculture and food sector, with West Africa spending over $50 billion annually on food imports amid rising population growth, urbanisation, climate change pressures and shifting consumption patterns.

It noted that Nigeria remains central to the region’s agricultural transformation due to its vast arable land, large agricultural workforce and increasing investments in food production, processing and supply chain infrastructure.

According to the organisers, governments and private sector stakeholders across West Africa are currently intensifying efforts to improve agricultural productivity, modernise farming systems and strengthen local food production to achieve greater regional self-sufficiency.

Citing OECD projections, the statement said West Africa’s food economy is expected to exceed $480 billion by 2030, making it one of the fastest-growing agricultural markets globally.

The exhibition, organised by Informa, an international B2B events and market intelligence company, is expected to provide a platform connecting international expertise, innovation, investment and agricultural technology with emerging opportunities in West Africa.

Speaking on the development, Growtech Middle East Director, Ahmed Khalil, described West Africa as a region at a defining moment in its agricultural evolution.

“West Africa stands at a defining moment for its agriculture and food sector. The region has the land, population, resources and ambition to significantly strengthen food security and local production capabilities over the coming decade,” he said.

Khalil explained that Growtech West Africa was designed to support the region’s agricultural transformation by linking global innovation with local market needs while creating opportunities for investment, partnerships and long-term sector growth.

He further stated that the expansion of the Growtech brand into West Africa reflects the increasing strategic importance of the region within global agriculture, particularly as countries seek to reduce food import dependency and build more resilient agricultural systems.

Also speaking, Exhibition Director of Growtech Events, Engin Er, said the platform had evolved into an international hub supporting agricultural advancement across high-growth regions.

“Following the success of our events in Türkiye and other international markets, West Africa represents a natural and highly strategic next step. The market potential is enormous, and there is a strong appetite for innovation, collaboration and practical solutions that can help improve productivity and sustainability across the agricultural value chain,” he said.

The organisers disclosed that the exhibition would cover key areas including seeds and seedlings, plant nutrition and protection, irrigation systems, greenhouse technologies, precision farming, agricultural machinery, livestock and poultry solutions, aquaculture, fisheries and food processing.

A major highlight of the event will be the Food Security and Sustainability Conference, expected to convene policymakers, investors, development organisations, agribusiness leaders, researchers and technology providers to discuss solutions to the region’s agricultural challenges.

Topics for discussion will include reducing food import dependency, improving local production capacity, climate resilience, sustainable water use, agricultural financing and strengthening long-term food system resilience.

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