Keystone Bank Boosts Kaduna, Ekiti Schools with Infrastructure, Learning Tools

Oluchi Chibuzor

Keystone Bank Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing education across Nigeria through two significant contributions in Zaria, Kaduna and Ekiti states.

The bank recently handed over a fully renovated and equipped block of classrooms to Sarki Sambo L.G.E.A Primary School in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The project, executed under the Keystone Bank Educational Support Initiative, was aimed at creating a more conducive learning environment for young learners, aligning with the bank’s commitment to fostering sustainable development through education, according to a statement.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director & CEO of Keystone Bank, Mr. Hassan Imam, emphasised the role of education in driving national development.

According to him, “At Keystone Bank, we recognise that education is the foundation of a prosperous society. By investing in the renovation of schools like Sarki Sambo L.G.E.A Primary School, we are not only enhancing learning conditions for children but also contributing to the overall development of our nation.”

In his remarks, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, commended the bank for its investment in education, noting that such initiatives are vital for shaping the future of the region’s children.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including the Governor of Kaduna State (represented by Hadiza Usman Abdullahi), His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, and other distinguished guests.

Similarly, the lender also donated interactive boards and automated time attendance systems to four secondary schools in Ekiti State.

The bank said the donation was part of its Educational Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative, which spans 12 states nationwide. The initiative aims to foster digital learning, improve classroom engagement, and enhance administrative efficiency within government-owned schools.

Directorate Head for Lagos Island and West at Keystone Bank, Mrs. Helen Maiyegun, emphasised the importance of technology in the classroom.

“Through initiatives like this, we aim to empower students and educators with the tools they need to thrive in a technology-driven world. We are honored to contribute to the transformation of the education sector in Ekiti and across Nigeria,” she said.

Commissioner of Education in Ekiti State, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye, expressed her gratitude, highlighting that the donation would help bridge the digital divide and improve the learning experience for both students and teachers.