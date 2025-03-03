  • Monday, 3rd March, 2025

Kanu, Ikpeba, Amuneke, Others Join NDSF Train

Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Ikpeba and Blessing Oborodudu lead a strong field of accomplished athletes appointed as Festival Ambassadors for the maiden edition of the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) slated to open from April 1-8 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. 

It was a major step towards accomplishing the aspirational value of the NDSF as envisioned by the organisers, Dunamis Icon, consultants to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the project.

Announcing the Ambassadors, Itiako Ikpokpo, the lead consultant at Dunamis Icon, said the Festival Ambassadors were picked to inspire the upcoming athletes.

“What we have done is to take a careful look at past and present sportsmen and women from the nine mandate states of the NDDC who can inspire upcoming athletes with their achievements on and off the field”, Ikpokpo told NDSF Media.

The other six ambassadors are Efionwan Ekpo, Tamunosiki Atorudibo, and

Patience Igbiti. The rest are Emmanuel Amuneke, Enefiok Udo-Obong and ⁠Seun Ogunkoya.

“The ambassadors cut across different sporting events and gender. 

“The selection is intentional and meant to tell the young athletes that they can achieve greatness in any field whether they are male or female”, further explained Ikpokpo who also is the Co-Chairman of the festival Main Organising Committee (MOC)

They will be formally unveiled at a ceremony in Owerri, Imo State, on Friday, March 7, 2025.

