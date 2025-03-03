A Fitting, Lasting Tribute to a Military Hero, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja  

Military service often comes with immense personal sacrifices, often leaving families to wonder if the dedication of their loved ones will be remembered. Over the weekend, that concern was put to rest by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, who ensured that the legacy of his immediate predecessor, the late Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, would endure by renaming the Ikeja Cantonment in his honour. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that in taking this decisive step, Oluyede has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to honouring its own—not just in life, but beyond too



The Nigerian Army (NA), over the weekend, wove the name of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, into the very fabric of its history, ensuring that his legacy will stand unshaken for generations to come.

In a profound gesture of honour and remembrance, the iconic Ikeja Cantonment has been renamed T.A. Lagbaja Cantonment, transforming a place of military excellence into a living tribute to a man whose life embodied duty, courage, and sacrifice.

The unveiling, which coincided with what would have been his 57th birthday, was a moment where solemnity met celebration—an occasion not just to mourn a fallen hero, but to immortalise his spirit in the heart of the nation he so faithfully served.

The event drew an array of top military officials, dignitaries, the late COAS’ wife, Mariya, and family members, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa; and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede. It also witnessed a reunion of all surviving members of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Course 39, the late General Lagbaja’s coursemates.

Testament of an Enduring Legacy

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his address, described the renaming as a powerful testament to Lagbaja’s enduring legacy. “This cantonment has not only been a symbol of courage; it has been a symbol of discipline and fidelity. It has been home to thousands of brave men and women who have defended the sovereignty of our nation with their lives in the greatest moments of triumph, resilience, and sacrifice,” he said.

“Therefore, renaming it after Lieutenant General Lagbaja is a fitting tribute to a leader, a gentleman, and an officer whose life embodies all of these values. A distinguished infantry officer who served in the Nigerian Army with dedication for over three decades, he played key roles in counter-insurgency operations, internal security, and peacekeeping missions.

“By renaming this cantonment after him, we are sending a strong message to our Armed Forces and to future generations that Nigeria will always honour and celebrate our brave men and women in uniform, not just in times of conflict but in moments of peace. We must remind them that their sacrifice will not go unrecognised.”

Sanwo-Olu also praised President Bola Tinubu for approving the renaming of the cantonment, acknowledging the federal government’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces. He further reassured the military of Lagos State’s continued collaboration in infrastructural development and welfare support to enhance security in the state.

Turning to the late COAS’s widow, Mrs. Mariya Lagbaja, the governor encouraged her to walk with pride, knowing that her husband’s legacy was deeply valued.

Honouring a Military Tradition of Immortalisation

Speaking at the event, General Christopher Musa reaffirmed that renaming military facilities after distinguished officers was a long-standing tradition meant to honour their contributions.

“Today, we are gathered here to immortalise Late Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, CFR, who, until his passing late last year, epitomised the highest military values of courage, selflessness, and strategic acumen, making him a revered figure,” he said.

“His transformational leadership and commitment to ensuring the Nigerian Army navigates the ever-evolving global security landscape serve as a testament to his legacy and vision for a stronger and highly efficient army.”

Musa described the late Lagbaja as not only a military professional but also a compassionate leader, a devoted family man, and a true brother-in-arms. He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his continued support of the Armed Forces, pledging that the military would remain steadfast in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

“As we honour the legacy and memory of the Twenty-Third Chief of Army Staff of Nigeria, I appeal for the public’s continued support and collaboration in addressing the contemporary security challenges facing our country. Together, we can achieve the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda for a better Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, emphasised the importance of preserving the legacy of fallen leaders.

“Legacies that are enduring lay credence to the depth of selflessness and dedication to duty, which mere words cannot express but can only be quantified through irrepressible adoration,” Oluyede said.

“It is in our bid to ensure that the good memories of our late leaders outlive their generation and that their deeds are etched in marble that the Nigerian Army names barracks and cantonments after prominent personalities, campaigns, and events.

“On this premise, cantonments and barracks are named after Chiefs of Army Staff who died in active service. Consequently, the Special Forces Barracks in Makurdi was named after Colonel Joe Akaahan, who died in a helicopter crash during the Civil War, and today, Ikeja Cantonment is being renamed T.A. Lagbaja Cantonment.”

He also acknowledged an earlier oversight in not naming a barracks after the late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, who also died while in office. To rectify this, he announced that the Akim Barracks in Calabar, home to Headquarters 13 Brigade, would soon be renamed Ibrahim Attahiru Barracks.

Oluyede further noted that Ikeja Cantonment was an appropriate choice for immortalising Lagbaja, given his role in spearheading major infrastructural developments there during his tenure as both Brigade Commander and later as COAS.

Legacy of Infrastructural Development

Having once held sway at the Ikeja Cantonment as Brigade Commander, it was only fitting the NA immortalised his name on the same grounds. Therefore, the renaming of Ikeja Cantonment to T.A. Lagbaja Cantonment was more than just a symbolic gesture—but a reaffirmation of the values that Lagbaja stood for. With this, his contributions to national security, military professionalism, and the welfare of soldiers will remain etched in history.

Therefore, one of the most remarkable aspects of the event was the unveiling of major infrastructural upgrades within the cantonment, spearheaded by the current 9 Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Olawale Mathew Oyekola.

Among the most striking tributes was a meticulously crafted portrait of General Lagbaja, embedded into the newly refurbished digital gate. The portrait, created with over 400,000 half-inch nails, stands as an artistic and symbolic honour to the late general’s service.

Other significant improvements include the remodelling of the residence for the 9 Brigade Commander, a newly constructed accommodation for the Commander of 70 Supply and Transport Command, and the renovation of quarters for both Corporals and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs).

Under Oyekola’s leadership, the cantonment has also seen the restoration of its water treatment plant, the upgrade of the medical centre, improvements to school facilities, and a long-overdue resolution to its erratic electricity supply. These efforts have greatly enhanced the living and working conditions for personnel stationed at the cantonment and would surely make the late COAS proud.

A Family’s Pride and a Nation’s Gratitude

Suffice to say that Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede’s decision to rename the Ikeja Cantonment after the late Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja has not only cemented his legacy within the Nigerian Army but has also provided immense comfort to his family.

By ensuring that Lagbaja’s contributions are permanently enshrined in the heart of one of Nigeria’s most significant military bases, Oluyede has reassured the nation that true service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. For many, this honour is a public affirmation that Lagbaja’s life’s work continues to be valued and will inspire future generations of soldiers.

For the Lagbaja family, this renaming has dispelled any fears that their beloved husband and father’s name might fade from the national consciousness.

His announcement at the ceremony, encouraging Mrs. Lagbaja to walk with pride, was a deeply personal and touching moment, affirming that the institution her husband served so diligently will always stand by his memory and those he left behind.

Suffice to say that the overwhelming joy and pride within the Lagbaja family were evident at the event. For them, this was not just a renaming—it was a powerful reminder that their patriarch’s legacy lives on, not only in their hearts but in the history of the Nigerian Army.

The sight of the beautifully renovated cantonment bearing his name, along with the heartfelt tributes from senior military officers, must have filled them with immense gratitude. In this act, Lieutenant General Oluyede has ensured that General Lagbaja’s story will continue to be told, not just as a fallen hero, but as a symbol of selfless service, dedication, and honour.

As the Nigerian Army continues to build on his legacy, the newly named cantonment stands as a beacon of courage, sacrifice, and dedication, reminding future generations of the enduring impact of a leader who gave his all for his country.