When CJN Lectured IG on Rule of Law

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun and his team got more than they bargained for during their recent courtesy visit to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun in Abuja.

In her remarks, the CJN lectured them extensively like law enforcers who do not understand their jobs.

First, the CJN called on them and other sister security agencies in the country to ensure full compliance with court orders and to respect human rights.

She expressed concern over the growing trend of non-compliance to court orders by some law enforcement agencies, noting that such acts undermine the integrity of the justice system and weaken public confidence.

Justice Kekere-Ekun also identified poor investigative processes, lack of thorough case preparation, and delays in prosecution as key factors contributing to prolonged trials and prison congestion in the country. She advised the police and related agencies to complete investigations before filing charges, to prevent cases from being struck out due to insufficient evidence.

The CJN emphasised that the rule of law requires strict adherence to judicial decisions, stating that disobedience to court orders erodes public trust in both law enforcement and the judiciary.

She also urged the IG to issue clear directives to ensure that court judgments and orders are respected and promptly implemented.

She further stressed the importance of adherence to the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, particularly provisions prohibiting arrest in lieu, inhumane treatment of suspects, and the mandatory electronic recording of confessional statements. She reminded the police that under Section 7 of the ACJA, it is illegal to arrest family members or associates in place of a suspect.

Additionally, the CJN called for internal disciplinary measures within the Nigeria Police Force to ensure personnel do not engage in unlawful practices.

She urged the IG to implement mechanisms to monitor and prevent police brutality, ensuring that officers who violate the law are held accountable.

It is hoped that the police and other law enforcement agencies will utilise the advice of the CJN to do their jobs professionally and effectively.