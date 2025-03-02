  • Sunday, 2nd March, 2025

Shehu Sani: Why I Rejoined APC

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Former Kaduna Central Senatorial District lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has explained his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during a television programme on Friday, Sani attributed his return to the ruling party to the efforts of Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani who initiated reconciliation talks across the state.

Sani originally resigned from the APC in October 2018 following controversies surrounding the party’s primaries.

He later joined the PDP and secured its senatorial ticket but lost the 2019 election to Sani, the current Kaduna governor.

After years in opposition, he formally rejoined the APC on February 16 alongside other members from the PDP and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

During the interview, Sani emphasised that he was a founding member of the APC in Kaduna and played a significant role in establishing its structures. He also revealed that his departure in 2018 was due to political and personal differences with former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

“A circumstance led to our mass exit from the APC sometime in 2018, and that circumstance has changed, and then we rejoined the APC in Kaduna State,” he explained.

“First of all, I was a founding member of APC, particularly in Kaduna State. We established structures, and we did the campaigns and won the 2015 elections both at the senatorial and the governorship levels; somewhere along the way, we parted ways with the governor (Nasir el-Rufai) in the state.”

Sani noted that the new governor’s approach to governance and reconciliation influenced his decision to return to the APC.

