Reviewing Solewant Group’s Strong Showing at SAIPEC 2025

With over 25 years of stellar reputation in providing advanced coating solutions to the African oil and gas industry, production of steel pipes, and metals fabrication, Solewant Group made a significant impact in the recent Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) 2025 held in Lagos, Ejiofor Alike reports

The relevance of Nigerian oil and gas services companies in the global oil and gas business was necessitated by the increasing competitiveness of Nigerian-made solutions.

Major Nigerian companies gathered in Lagos recently showcasing game-changing solutions at the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) 2025.

SAIPEC, the largest event in the centre of Africa’s energy, oil and gas hub, is organised in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and NNPC Limited.

Solewant Group, a leader in the provision of steel pipes, pipe coating solutions, metal fabrication, manufacturing and supply of specialty protective paints, and specialty coating application solutions, showcased its latest technological innovations at the conference.

The company has also established a reputation on energy training and providing cutting-edge solutions for Africa’s oil, gas, and water industries.

It is not only a giant in the Nigerian oil and gas industry but an African success story.

As a leader in Nigerian Content Development, it aims to lead a pan African agenda with a mission: “To be a first-rate, world-class steel pipes and coating service provider to the oil, gas and water industries in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.”

A team of experts from the company was led by the Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Solomon Ewanehi.

The company’s delegation included top executives from its five subsidiaries: Solewant Nigeria Ltd. (SNL); Solewant Specialty Protective Coating and Paints Ltd (SSPC); Fields Joint Coatings Ltd. (FJC); Pipes and Metals Industries Ltd (PMI), and Solewant Energy Training Institute (SETI).

Key highlights of Solewant Group’s participation include the exhibition of cutting-edge technologies used in providing the company’s products and solutions for the energy industries in Africa.

At the conference, the company presented its diverse portfolio.

It emphasized PMI – engineering design, metal fabrication, pipeline structures, integrated water systems, and elevated tanks.

The company also showcased FJCL – heat shrink sleeve applications and advanced pipeline coating solutions in compliance with ISO 2016.

In the area of SSPC, the manufacturing and distribution of protective paints, specialty coatings and thermal insulation solutions were showcased.

The company also emphasised SETI – industry-relevant training programmes for oil and gas professionals, the upcoming Solewant Group 9th Energy Summit scheduled for November 27 – 28, 2025, and the Solewant Journal of energy Innovation call for paper from authors and industry professionals.

The company also participated in strategic discussions on local content and technology partnerships and collaboration.

Solewant Group also actively engaged in discussions on regional energy collaboration, local content policies, and technology-driven partnerships, aligning with SAIPEC 2025’s mission to drive Africa’s energy transition.

The company also took part in networking and business expansion opportunities

Executives from Solewant Group held strategic meetings with government agencies, multinational energy firms, and local industry leaders, fostering partnerships that will enhance Africa’s oil & gas infrastructure and energy workforce development.

The company also reiterated its commitment to delivering world-class steel pipes, pipe coating application, supply of coated pipes, fabrication of pipe/metals, provision of specialty protective paints/coatings, engineering design and energy training solutions.

By expanding its footprint in Africa’s energy sector and forging strategic partnerships, the company aims to drive innovation, sustainability, and technological advancement, ensuring long-term value creation for the industry and its stakeholders.

Speaking on SAIPEC, the Group Managing Director of the company, Mr Ewanehi, had stated that the company would continue to pioneer new technological innovations.

According to him, technology is a powerful enabler that drives both operational efficiency and strategic growth.

Ewanehi added that Port Harcourt-based award-winning company’s commitment to technological innovations stems from a deeply rooted belief that the future of the oil and gas industry, particularly in Africa, hinges on the continent’s ability to adapt, evolve, and integrate advanced solutions.