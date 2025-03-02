Protecting NAFDAC’s DG from Drug Merchants

Following the alarm raised by the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on threats to her life by fake drug dealers, Ejiofor Alike writes that the federal government should beef up security around her, and also stop the agency’s age-long tradition of clamping down on both the guilty and the innocent by shutting an entire market

The irony of the business of fake and counterfeit drugs is that anybody can be a victim, including the suppliers and their family members and friends.

That’s why all Nigerians should join hands with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to fight the common enemies of the people who are the dealers on fake pharmaceutical products.

In view of the harmful effects of fake medications on lives, the National Assembly should urgently consider the proposal by the Director General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, for the death penalty for the offenders.

There is no doubt that unlike bandits, armed robbers and kidnappers, fake drug dealers kill their victims silently without giving them the opportunity to know the cause of their deaths or to take precautionary measures.

Since her assumption of office, Adeyeye has followed the commendable footsteps of one of her predecessors, the late Professor Dora Akunyili in the fight against fake drugs.

It is not surprising that threats are being made to her life.

Last Wednesday, while speaking at a State House briefing in Abuja, where she disclosed that NAFDAC had recently seized illicit drugs worth over N1 trillion in an ongoing crackdown against substandard and fake pharmaceutical products, she also raised the alarm over threats to her life and the safety of agency staff.

She explained: “I told you about the attempted murder about six months ago. One of our staff members in Kano had his child kidnapped because he was doing his job. Fortunately, the child escaped.”

“For me, I have two policemen living in my house 24/7 in Abuja and Lagos. I don’t have a life. I can’t go anywhere without police escorts.”

While the government should implement stronger laws to curb the life-threatening trade on counterfeit pharmaceuticals, the security of those at the forefront of the war should be paramount.

Akunyili had also suffered numerous threats and even assassination attempts in 2003.

Her motivation to fight fake drug dealers was said to have stemmed from the death of her sister, who died after receiving fake insulin.

Just like Akunyili, Adeyeye has recorded major breakthroughs in the war against adulterated medicines and their distributors across the country.

The agency recently raided the three major drug markets located in Idumota in Lagos State, Onitsha in Anambra State and Aba in Abia State, which have remained closed, pending the conclusion of investigation by the agency.

However, NAFDAC ‘s tradition of raiding and closing an entire market because fake and counterfeit drugs were found in some shops has come under scrutiny.

In a democracy where the rule of law is supreme, the innocent are not punished for the crimes committed by the guilty.

Except the entire shops in a market are confirmed to be selling fake drugs, the practice of closing down an entire market and painting the whole traders in tar is unacceptable.

The agency had on February 9, shut down the entire Bridgehead Market in Onitsha following the discovery of fake drugs at the Ogbo Ogwu section of the market.

However, the operation also affected other sections such as rod, allied and tools, plumbing materials, provisions and timber markets.

In his reaction, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, argued that NAFDAC should not have shut down other sections of the market alongside the Ogbo Ogwu market where counterfeit drugs were found.

However, Governor Charles Soludo has countered Obi’s position.

While justifying the NAFDAC’s closure of the adjoining markets alongside the drug section, Soludo, in a statement, stated that the Ogbo Ogwu market leaders confirmed to him that counterfeit drugs were also found in the plumbing material section of the market.

But neither the governor nor NAFDAC could confirm that illicit drugs were found in all the shops in the drug market and all the adjoining markets to warrant the closure of the entire markets.

The Ogbo Ogwu market was also closed by the agency in 2007.

Meanwhile, the South-east Caucus in the House of Representatives has called on the agency to reopen the Onitsha Bridgehead Market, emphasising the need to protect the livelihoods of legitimate traders.

Speaking at a press conference last Tuesday at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, the caucus leader, Hon. Iduma Igariwey (PDP, Ebonyi), urged NAFDAC to adopt a more targeted approach in its fight against fake and substandard drugs rather than sealing an entire market.

Similarly, the Anambra House of Assembly had also passed a resolution calling on the agency to reopen the Onitsha drug market, insisting that the closure of the market had put the livelihood of at least 10,000 traders, and apprentices in danger.

The lawmakers also called on the market leadership to establish strict monitoring structures to identify and report illicit activities within the market.

Indication of impunity in NAFDAC’s operation emerged as four traders at Ogbo Ogwu Bridgehead Market have dragged the NAFDAC, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, (SON), the NAFDAC Zonal Director, South-East, Dr. Martins Iluyomade and the Anambra State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) before a Federal High Court sitting in Awka for unlawful interference in their fundamental human rights.

The four traders (applicants) are Peter Okala, Alhaji Yunusa Tanko, Prof. Samuel Anidike and C.C. Emereonwu, who are also members of the United Nigeria Group.

The reliefs sought in suit No PHC/AWK/CS/40/2025, include an order of the court restraining the respondents, their agents, officers, operatives, and workers from further breaking into the applicants’ shops in their absence without a valid court order and search warrant and carting their goods to an unknown destination.

They also claimed that N500 billion worth of goods were carted away by NAFDAC officials, who stormed the market with fierce-looking soldiers, policemen and operatives of other security agencies and sealed the market.

NAFDAC should not involve soldiers in the war to avoid acts of impunity and lawlessness in the fight.

A drug market is not a kidnappers’ den or bandits’ enclave that will require heavily armed soldiers for NAFDAC officials to gain access and do their jobs.

Even if the traders who indulge in this criminal business are armed, the police and other law enforcement agencies are sufficiently equipped to handle armed traders.

NAFDAC should reform its war against fake drugs to enjoy the support of legitimate traders and other members of the society who are the victims of fake drugs.