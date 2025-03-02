Ogun Gov’s Exemplary Magnanimity to a Teacher

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, needs to be commended for lavishly celebrating one Kayode Adewale, a mathematics teacher who was recently shortlisted among the top 50 finalists for the prestigious Global Teacher Prize, with significant rewards and recognition.

Adewale, a mathematics teacher at Imagbon/Imaka Comprehensive High School, was recognised for his innovative teaching methods, which include using local languages like Yoruba and Hausa to simplify mathematics concepts for students from low-income families.

The Global Teacher Prize, organised by the Varkey Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), celebrates exceptional teachers making transformative impacts in education and their communities.

Taking to his X handle, Governor Abiodun in a statement, appointed Adewale as the state’s education ambassador and rewarded him with a N5 million cash prize alongside a bungalow in his preferred location within the state.

He described the mathematics teacher as a “visionary educator” who has made extraordinary contributions to transforming lives and communities through education.

The governor specifically praised Adewale’s dedication, describing his journey as a trajectory built on hard work, dedication, focus and a commitment to excellence.

Adewale, who in 2020, won the Best Teacher Award in Ogun State, exemplified what it means to serve selflessly and resourcefully.

In a country where teachers are hardly recognised despite working under very harsh conditions, and yet remain dedicated to their duties in the interest of the children, it was really nice to see Governor Abiodun showering praises on Adewale and gifting him N5million and a bungalow.

No doubt the gifts by Governor Abiodun will spur Adewale and others to put in the utmost best to the development of education in the country.

It is often said that “teachers’ rewards are in heaven,” not on earth. But their rewards should begin on earth before the ultimate rewards in the heavens.

They should be encouraged and appreciated to be more productive and innovative. This is why other state governors should emulate Governor Abiodun’s shining example.