Marginalization of Cross River in Federal Appointments: A Case for Justice and Equity

By Missang Oyama

In the complexity of Nigeria’s geopolitical structure, federal appointments have long been a reflection of the country’s power dynamics, serving as an avenue for both reward and representation. However, under the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Cross River State finds itself at the receiving end of what appears to be a systematic sidelining in the distribution of key political and administrative positions. The state’s exclusion from strategic federal appointments is becoming increasingly glaring, raising pertinent questions about the fairness of the process and the factors driving this imbalance.

Historically, Cross River State has been a significant player in the national political equation, often receiving a fair share of federal representation like other states, particularly in agencies and commissions that have traditionally maintained a balance between it and its sister states in South-south geopolitical zone. For instance, the Cross River Basin Development Authority has always maintained an equitable distribution of board positions, with three members apiece from Cross River and Akwa Ibom states respectively. However, under the current administration, this balance has been upended, with four of the available six positions allocated to Akwa Ibom, leaving Cross River with only two. This lopsided allocation signals a shift in the established norms of equitable representation, sparking concerns of deliberate marginalization.

The pattern extends beyond board appointments. At the Federal Executive Council, the state has suffered significant downgrades in ministerial appointments. Following the last cabinet reshuffling by Mr. President, Cross River was effectively demoted from having a substantive minister to a minister of state, a position often regarded as junior and largely symbolic in the status of governance. This downgrade not only weakens the state’s voice in the Federal Executive Council but also diminishes its ability to influence policy decisions that affect its people. Until the last Edo State governorship election, Cross River State was the only APC state in the South-south. Such a state should naturally occupy some strategic positions at the federal level with unlimited access to power and decision-making.

Furthermore, Cross River State lost its claim to the position of the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a key party role that would have ensured a stronger representation within the ruling party’s hierarchy. The loss of this position, along with the zonal ministerial slot, raises serious concerns about the apparent disregard for the state’s contributions and political loyalty. These exclusions send a disheartening message that Cross River’s deep support for the APC is not being reciprocated with opportunities for political and economic advancement.

The absence of any Cross Riverian heading a federal agency as Chief Executive Officer further indicates the depth of this exclusion. With over 130 federal agencies in the country, it is both unprecedented and alarming that not a single one is led by a Cross Riverian. This is in stark contrast to other states that continue to head multiple federal agencies, reinforcing the perception that the state is being systematically shut out of national leadership. Such an absence has far-reaching consequences, as it deprives Cross River of critical influence in key sectors of governance, policy implementation, and economic development.

This marginalization is even more perplexing given the political loyalty and strategic role played by Governor Bassey Edet Otu in ensuring the success of the APC in key elections. The governor has consistently delivered on major assignments entrusted to him by the party. His leadership was instrumental in securing victory for the APC in the Imo State governorship election. Again, he played a critical role as the Chairman of the APC national campaign council that led to the party’s success in the last Edo State governorship race. Despite these contributions, Cross River remains conspicuously overlooked in federal appointments, raising legitimate concerns about the factors at play.

The question that begs for answers is why Cross River State is facing such stark exclusion. Could this be a result of political maneuvering by key figures within the government? If this speculation holds true, it presents a troubling scenario where federal appointments are dictated by political alliances rather than principles of equity and national cohesion. The implications of such a practice are far-reaching, as it erodes confidence in the federal system and deepens feelings of alienation among marginalized states.

This treatment of Cross River raises a broader question about the principles of justice, fairness, and national unity that should guide federal appointments. In a democracy, governance should be driven by the need for balanced representation, ensuring that every state receives a fair share of opportunities within the national framework. The continued marginalization of Cross River State not only undermines the state’s growth but also challenges the credibility of the federal government’s commitment to inclusivity.

It is also important to recognize that political appointments are not merely symbolic; they have tangible effects on state development. When a state is well-represented at the federal level, it gains access to resources, influence, and policy-making opportunities that can drive its economic and infrastructural growth. Conversely, exclusion from such appointments limits a state’s ability to advocate for its interests, leaving it disadvantaged in the competition for national resources and development projects. The sidelining of Cross River from key federal appointments effectively deprives its people of the opportunities that come with strong representation at the national level.

The current situation calls for urgent redress. Stakeholders from Cross River State, including political leaders, traditional rulers, civil society groups, and concerned citizens, must raise their voices in unison to demand fair treatment. Silence in the face of such blatant exclusion will only embolden those responsible for this marginalization. The state’s leaders must engage with the presidency, the APC leadership, and relevant stakeholders to ensure that Cross River’s contributions and loyalty to the party are acknowledged with commensurate appointments.

In addressing this imbalance, the federal government must uphold the principles of equity and fairness in political appointments. Nigeria is a diverse nation with a federal structure that demands fair representation of all states in governance. President Tinubu must recognize that Cross River State, like every other state in the federation, deserves its rightful place in the national scheme of things. Political loyalty should be rewarded, and states that have remained steadfast in their support for the ruling party should not be left behind when critical positions are being allocated.

The marginalization of Cross River State in federal appointments under the current administration is an issue that cannot be ignored. It speaks to a broader pattern of exclusion that, if not corrected, could have long-term political and economic consequences for the state. As a committed member of the APC and a state that has consistently delivered on national assignments, Cross River deserves better. It is time for the federal government to acknowledge this disparity and take decisive steps to rectify it, ensuring that the principles of fairness, equity, and national cohesion are upheld in the distribution of federal appointments.

*Oyama is a public affairs commentator, he writes from Abuja.