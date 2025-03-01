You Have a Good Gov, Tinubu Tells Akwa Ibom Stakeholders

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for his leadership and commitment to the development of his State.

“You have a very good governor, and he has the fear of God and love for his people,” the President said when he received a 104-member delegation from Akwa Ibom, led by Governor Eno and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja Friday.

The delegation included political, traditional, and religious leaders, former ministers, lawmakers, and representatives of youth and women groups, reflecting a spirit of unity across party lines.

A key highlight of the visit was the conferment of Akwa Ibom’s highest traditional title, Otuekong (Commander-in-Chief of Akwa Ibom State), on President Tinubu by the State’s traditional rulers, led by the Oku Ibom Ibibio III, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk.

President Tinubu welcomed the honour and recalled his personal ties to Akwa Ibom, having lived in Eket while working as a staff of Mobil Producing Nigeria.

He stressed the importance of political leaders prioritizing national development over party affiliations, stating that Nigeria’s full potential could only be realized through unity and collective action.

“I have just signed the 2025 budget. I am happy that the uncertainty over the economy is fading, and hope is rising.

“Thank you for always standing by us. We must work together to build the nation,” he said.

Governor Eno, in his remarks, presented his 20-Month Scorecard to the President and outlined key requests, including support for the development of the Ibom Deep Seaport, intervention in ecological challenges, and an invitation for the President to commission the Arise Resorts and key road projects in May 2025.

Senate President Akpabio commended Governor Eno for fostering unity in the State, saying, “words will fail me if I am to describe how elevated I am today.

“This is the first time the blue and white have come together. I come from home, I can see my people. Akwa Ibom has demonstrated the brotherhood we stand for, and it is the governor that has made this possible.”

“Akpabio assured President Tinubu of Akwa Ibom’s full support in his administration’s efforts to move the nation forward, adding that the political leadership in the state would work towards further reconciliation and collaboration.

The high-profile delegation included Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi; Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Helen Eno-Obareki; immediate past Governor Udom Emmanuel; present and former members of the National Assembly; Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Udeme Otong; Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Obong Emem Ekperikpe Ekpo; and State Chairmen of the PDP and APC, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Akpan and Hon. Stephen Ntukekpo.

Also present were the Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah; some members of the State Executive Council; representatives from various federal boards and commissions and religious and Royal fathers.

The visit underscored Akwa Ibom’s commitment to bipartisan governance, sustainable development, and strengthened collaboration with the federal government to address critical infrastructural and ecological challenges.