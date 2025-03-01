Nigerian Army Renames Ikeja Cantonment to Honour Late General Lagbaja

*Sanwo-Olu, CDS, COAS extol the late chief of army staff

*Military discovers, dismantles 156 illegal refining sites, troops overrun terrorists’ enclaves

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos and Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army yesterday renamed the popular Ikeja Cantonment to T.A. Lagbaja Cantonment, Ikeja, in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, in commemoration of his 57th posthumous birthday.



This comes as the military high command yesterday said troops of the joint taskforce, Operation Delta Safe, uncovered and dismantled no fewer than 156 illegal refining sites in one month. The destruction of illicit hydrocarbon infrastructures in the Niger Delta area, the military said, followed an intensified crackdown on oil theft and illegal refining activities.



The posthumous birthday ceremony, which took place yesterday at the cantonment, followed impressive facility upgrades, including an engraved portrait of Lagbaja made with over 400,000 half-inch nails at the refurbished digital gate by the 9 Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Olawale Matthew Oyekola. Others remodelled accommodation for the Commander of 9 Brigade, a newly built residence for the Commander of 70 Supply and Transport Command, and renovated quarters for both Corporals and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs),

The event, which coincided with Lagbaja’s posthumous 57th birthday brought together top military officials, including all serving members of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Course 39, who were the late Lagbaja’s coursemates.



In his Goodwill, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the renaming as a testament of gratitude and recognition of Lagbaja’s courage, service, and patriotism.

He said: “This cantonment has not only been a symbol of courage; it has been a symbol of discipline and fidelity. It has been home to thousands of brave men and women who have defended the sovereignty of our nation with their lives in the greatest moments of triumph, resilience, and sacrifice.



“Therefore, renaming it after Lieutenant General Lagbaja is a fitting tribute to a leader, a gentleman, and an officer whose life embodies all of these values. A distinguished infantry officer who served in the Nigerian Army with dedication for over three decades, he played key roles in counter-insurgency operations, internal security, and peacekeeping missions.



“By renaming this cantonment after him, we are sending a strong message to our Armed Forces and to future generations that Nigeria will always honour and celebrate our brave men and women in uniform, not just in times of conflict but in moments of peace. We must remind them that their sacrifice will not go unrecognised.”

Sanwo-Olu commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the renaming of the cantonment, noting that his administration has demonstrated its commitment to supporting the Armed Forces. The governor also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to providing collaboration, infrastructural development, and welfare support to security services to safeguard Lagos.

To Lagbaja’s widow, Mrs. Mariam Lagbaja, the governor encouraged her to walk with pride, knowing her husband was a true leader who served professionally with everything he had.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, explained that renaming the cantonment aligns with a long-standing military tradition of immortalising distinguished personalities who have significantly contributed to strengthening the Armed Forces.

“Not only did General Lagbaja embody the meaning of honour, loyalty, and military professionalism, but he was also a loving husband and father, a dear friend, and above all, a remarkable gentleman and true brother-in-arms.

“I am deeply elated that the leadership of the Nigerian Army has chosen to immortalise General Lagbaja as a tribute to his contributions to the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The choice of Ikeja Military Cantonment—home to Headquarters 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, which the late Chief of Army Staff commanded—is a fitting tribute to his enduring sacrifice and visionary leadership.

“This cantonment has a long-standing history in the annals of the Nigerian Army, and General Lagbaja remains a fixed point in that history, from his exemplary leadership as Brigade Commander to the numerous infrastructural legacies under his watch as Chief of Army Staff.

“In this vein, I wholeheartedly support and appreciate the decision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General O.O. Oluyede, to rename this cantonment after the late Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja. It is a remarkable demonstration of camaraderie that will resonate across generations—both those present today and those yet to come.”

In his welcome address, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, noted that Lagbaja’s leadership and vision continue to positively impact the lives of soldiers and their families.

“Legacies that are enduring lay credence to the depth of selflessness and dedication to duty, which mere words cannot express but can only be quantified through irrepressible adoration.

“It is in our bid to ensure that the good memories of our late leaders outlive their generation and that their deeds are etched in marble that the Nigerian Army names barracks and cantonments after prominent personalities, campaigns, and events.

“On this premise, cantonments and barracks are named after Chiefs of Army Staff who died in active service. Consequently, the Special Forces Barracks in Makurdi was named after Colonel Joe Akaahan, who died in a helicopter crash during the Civil War, and today, Ikeja Cantonment is being renamed T.A. Lagbaja Cantonment.

“However, it has been noted that, inadvertently, the late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru was not immortalised in this manner. To correct this oversight, after due consultation with the top echelon of the Nigerian Army, Akim Barracks in Calabar, which houses Headquarters 13 Brigade, will in the coming days be renamed Ibrahim Attahiru Barracks.”

Meanwhile, the military high command yesterday said troops of the joint taskforce, Operation Delta Safe, uncovered and dismantled no fewer than 156 illegal refining sites in one month.

The destruction of illicit hydrocarbon infrastructures in the Niger Delta area, the military said, followed an intensified crackdown on oil theft and illegal refining activities.

This was as troops of Operation Hadin Kai and Fansan Yamma, who overran terrorists’ enclaves, foiled planned attacks, and apprehended terrorist logistics suppliers and collaborators.

A statement by Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Marku Kangye, said that 114 wooden boats used for oil bunkering were destroyed within the said period.

General Kangye stressed the military’s commitment to eradicating these criminal activities, stating, “Our operations will not relent until these criminal networks are completely dismantled.”

In a related development, the military intensified clearance operations across multiple theaters in a sustained offensive against terrorism, dealing significant blows to terrorist elements in the North-east and North-west regions.

The Nigerian Army, via its verified social media handle, announced that on 26 February 2025, troops in Sambisa Forest overran terrorist positions in Iza and Garin Asmau villages of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, forcing the insurgents to abandon their hideouts in disarray.

The military further disclosed that during the operations, troops successfully detonated several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by the fleeing terrorists.

The troops, he said, also recovered two AK-47 rifle magazines loaded with 57 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) barrel, while four Boko Haram family members surrendered.

“In Konduga Local Government Area, troops ambushed terrorists at a known crossing-point, neutralising one, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Acting on fresh intelligence, troops launched another ambush at a key terrorist logistics hub in Gujuba Local Government Area, triggering an intense gun battle.

“The sustained firepower compelled the terrorists to retreat into the bush in disarray. A thorough mop-up operation led to the discovery of a neutralised terrorist, two motorcycles, two AK-47 rifles, and two AK-47 rifle magazines loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“Further tightening the noose on terrorist collaborators, troops in Biu Local Government, Borno State, arrested two Boko Haram financiers who specialized in selling rustled cattle to generate funds for insurgent activities,” the Nigerian Army said.

The military reported another breakthrough in counter-terrorism operations in the North-west, where troops apprehended a notorious terrorist logistics supplier in Kabaje village, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This supplier was specialised in providing drugs to insurgents. The suspect was caught in possession of various drugs, medical kits, and a mobile phone containing the names of suspected terrorists on the security watchlist.

Meanwhile, in Plateau State, troops swiftly responded to reports of a herder’s murder and cattle rustling in Njogiri village, Bokkos Local Government Area, leading to the recovery of 57 stolen cows.

Commending the troops for their unwavering commitment, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, reassured that adequate combat enablers will be provided to further enhance troops’ operational effectiveness.