Lagos Assembly Crisis: Meranda Slams Obasa for Invading House, Says Its Show of Shame

Segun James

As the crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA) continues to fester, the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda yesterday, described as shameless the crisis rocking the House.



Reacting to the four-man plenary presided over by former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on Thursday, Meranda described it and the invasion of the House with armed security personnel and thugs as a show of shame.

She also accused the State Police Command of telling lies when it claimed that her security details, which were withdrawn in the light of the invasion of the Assembly complex by Obasa and three others, had been restored.

Meranda said that the claim by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Moshood Jimoh that the full compliments of the speaker’s security had been restored was false.



In an interview after a court hearing in Ikeja, Meranda said she had only three policemen as against the 12, while no operative of the DSS and anti-bomb squad were attached to her.

Meranda described the invasion of the House with armed security personnel and thugs as a show of shame.

Meanwhile, 35 of the 40-member assembly, including Meranda, stormed the Lagos State High Court for the hearing of a case filed by Obasa.



Obasa had approached the court to challenge his removal from office by at least 36 lawmakers on January 13, 2025, while he was reportedly out of the country.

In an application dated February 12, 2025, filed by his lawyer, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), the former Speaker is contesting the legality of the action taken against him.



At yesterday’s proceeding, members of the assembly loyal to Meranda, applied to be joined as defendants in the suit, which the former Speaker, in a dramatic turnaround, wanted to discontinue. Justice Yetunde Pinheiro joined aĺl the members of the Assembly in the suit even as she adjourned hearing in the case till March 7th.

Obama had approached the court to challenge his removal by at least 36 of his colleagues on January 13, 2025. In the application dated 12 February, 2025, and filed by his lawyer, Fashanu, argued that he was removed from his position while out of the country.



Representing Meranda in the case is a team of senior lawyers led by Prof. Tayo Oyetibo (SAN). Other counsels for the lawmakers included Mr. Olu Daramola (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), Mrs. Abimbola Akeredolu (SAN), Dr. Dada Awosika (SAN), Prof. Dayo Amokaye (SAN), Mr. Mofe Oyetibo (SAN), Mr. Olumide Oyewole, and Mr. Wunmi Okeremi.