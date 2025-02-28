Supreme Court Nullifies Rivers LG Polls 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court has nullified the conduct of the October 5, 2024 local government elections in Rivers State.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Jamilu Tukur, Friday nullified the said election after it restored a judgment of the Federal High Court, which had last year restrained the Rivers State Independent National Electoral Commission, from proceeding with the conduct of the council polls on grounds that the state’s voter’s register must be updated before the conduct of the poll.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja had in September 2024 restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing the voter’s register to the Rivers electoral body for the conduct of the October 5 polls because the said register had not been updated.

Besides, Justice Lifu had also restrained the police and other security agencies from providing security for voters during the election.

However, the Court of Appeal upturned the decision of the Federal High Court which has now been upturned by the apex court.

Details later…