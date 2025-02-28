Oyo APC Tackles Makinde over Increasing Cost of Airport Upgrade Project

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday took a swipe at Governor Seyi Makinde over what it described as fraudulent increment of the contract sum originally announced for the upgrade of the Ladoke Akinola Airport, Ibadan, warning that turning the project into another conduit for siphoning public funds would come with dire consequences.

The state government had in a statement on Wednesday through the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said it had awarded the second phase of the airport upgrade project at a cost of approximately N7.009 billion after the payment of a sum of N42 billion which had been announced as the total cost of the project.

Oyelade also revealed the approval of about N10 billion as the cost for the perimeter fencing, construction of toilets and drilling of solar boreholes in an unspecified number of public primary and secondary schools in the state.

But the APC while reacting to the development in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, lamented the fate of Agbowo Shopping Complex which the Makinde administration has leased in 2021 for 50 years before securing the approval of the State House of Assembly again on Tuesday for issuance of bond ostensibly to remodel the same facility.

The statement read: “It is quite unfortunate that Oyo state would have to grapple with official corruption in the mode of contract splitting, inflated cost government business transactions, lack of transparency and accountability in the management of public funds among others for eight years under the current PDP administration of Gov. Makinde. For about two years, the average amount of money which comes to the coffers of the state is N17 billion even as Gov. Makinde keeps taking loans from different sources and yet no significant positive change in the life of the Pacesetter state.

“Experts have queried the rationale behind the desperation to turn the Ibadan airport into an international status as they are of the opinion that Ibadan and Oyo state, without viable economy, cannot supply the needed passenger traffic to keep the anticipated facility afloat. But most of the critics of the airport upgrade project are unaware of the fact that Gov. Makinde has his own agenda which revolves around personal profits making as well as personal comfort of his family members, friends and associates.

“As much as an international airport facility is desired for the state, the time is not yet ripe as certain things must be in place before its conception and actualization. What is the sense in spending N50 billion (in the first two phases) of such project when the state cannot guarantee minimum patronage of international air travellers after the completion of the project even nobody knows what the last phase would be and how much billions of naira the state would cough out for its completion.

“As it stands now, Oyo state government relies on daily ticketing of commercial drivers (including Okada riders and wheel barrow pushers), deduction of taxes on salary earners and sales of land to enliven its internally revenue generation drive whereas governments in other states expand their economy and create wealth through agriculture, direct foreign investment, partnership and goodwill for the overall benefits of their people.”