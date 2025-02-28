Onyema Conferred with Humanitarian Leadership Doctorate Degree

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has confered the prestigious Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa) on Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, the visionary Chairman and Founder of Air Peace.

This was to recognise his impact in Nigeria’s aviation sector, his unwavering commitment to national unity, and his remarkable humanitarian efforts.

The grand event brought together dignitaries, academia, and industry leaders who gathered to celebrate Onyema’s legacy of service, innovation, and patriotism. The honour was not merely an acknowledgment of his business acumen but also a tribute to his dedication to uplifting Nigerians and fostering peace across communities.

The convocation also celebrated other distinguished honorees, including former Attorneys General of the Federation and Ministers of Justice, Senator Kanu Agabi, SAN, and Chief Christopher Adebayo Ojo, SAN, as well as Chief Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director of First Bank Nigeria.

In his address, FUOYE’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Fasina, lauded Onyema for his philanthropic endeavours, particularly highlighting his selfless evacuations of Nigerians in distress, his innovative strides in the aviation sector that have elevated Nigeria’s global standing, and his unwavering patriotism in championing national unity.

In his acceptance speech, Onyema expressed profound gratitude to FUOYE and reiterated his belief in Nigeria’s potential. He urged students to embrace hard work, integrity, and a spirit of service, emphasising that education and entrepreneurship remain critical tools for national transformation. Addressing the challenges within the education sector, he emphasised, “Education should not rest solely on the shoulders of the FederalGovernment. The private sector must actively engage through investments, donations, and scholarships to foster academic excellence and innovation.”

FUOYE’s decision to honour Onyema aligns with the university’s commitment to recognising and celebrating individuals who exemplify excellence, innovation, and selflessness. It highlights the vital role of academic institutions in shaping narratives that inspire future generations.