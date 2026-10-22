2027: Obasanjo’s Son Joins Tinubu Must Stay Movement, Backs Policy Continuity, Reforms

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo has joined a political advocacy platform, Tinubu Movement for Sustainable Governance Foundation (TMS), popularly known as Tinubu Must Stay — promoting policy continuity, sustainable governance and public understanding of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The former president is supporting former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi while his son is supporting President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Olujonwo, who serves as President of the Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), President of Project One Nigeria, and Senior Special Assistant to the Ogun State Governor on Housing, announced his decision at a press conference in Abuja, where TMS leadership officially welcomed him into the organisation.

He said his decision was shaped by his political experience, understanding of Nigeria’s reform history and belief in the importance of sustaining government policies across administrations.

Speaking on his political background, Olujonwo said he has been a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since its formation.

He argued that several policies of the Tinubu’s administration have not been adequately explained to Nigerians, creating opportunities for misinformation and misinterpretation.

“I’ve been in the APC since 2014. I was there when my father hosted the late President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to form the movement. I’m not new to the party,” he said.

Olujonwo emphasised that communicating government policies should involve explaining their objectives, implementation processes and implications for citizens rather than relying on political slogans.

He added: “There’s a lot of noise out there, and people are distorting what’s going on. ASUU has had no strikes. Students have access to loans. Nigeria has become a massive construction site and an investors’ haven again. These are things we need to promote.”

Also, the Director‑General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and National Coordinator of TMS, Kashifu Abdullahi, welcomed Olujonwo into the movement, describing his background as relevant to TMS’s advocacy for sustained economic reforms.

Inuwa drew parallels between reforms introduced during the Obasanjo administration and those currently being implemented by President Tinubu.

He argued that national development requires consistency in policy implementation, warning that frequent reversals undermine investor confidence and disrupt long‑term planning.

Imuwa added: “You grew up in a family that led the second wave of reforms in Nigeria. Telecommunications liberalisation, banking reforms—these laid a solid foundation. Being raised in that family, you understand what reforms mean.

“We are building investors’ confidence. The naira is becoming strong. Our stock exchange is one of the fastest‑growing. The Dangote Refinery is a game changer. If we start reversing these policies, we’ll go back to where we were.”

Inuwa noted that the movement would continue expanding its nationwide structures while engaging stakeholders from diverse professional, political and social backgrounds.

He added that while TMS supports continuity beyond 2027, its broader mission is to strengthen policy sustainability and institutional development.

On his part, the Director‑General of TMS, Marcel Ngogbehei described Olujonwo’s entry as significant, noting his family’s historical association with major economic reforms and democratic consolidation.

Ngogbehei, who is a former Obidient cordinator recalled the liberalisation policies of former President Obasanjo, including telecommunications reforms and Nigeria’s external debt relief, which he said laid foundations for modern economic growth.

“We’re happy you have decided to take this step. Your father was one of those who revolutionised this country. The debt was paid off, and major innovations were introduced in liberalising the economy,” he said.

Ngogbehei explained that TMS was established to promote informed public engagement on government policies, address misconceptions about ongoing reforms and encourage citizens to assess governance through evidence and measurable outcomes.

He stressed that the movement intends to distinguish itself through factual communication and constructive dialogue.

“This is not about propaganda. We will engage respectfully, factually and transparently,” he said.