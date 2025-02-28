Nigeria to Leverage Chinese Technology to Boost Sugar Production

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria is planning to leverage Chinese technology and expertise to boost the nation’s sugar production.

The plan was disclosed by the Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe while playing host to a delegation from the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) led by the Executive Secretary, Mr Kamar Bakrin.

The working visit focused on fostering collaboration between the two organisations and exploring opportunities for partnerships to transform the Nigerian Sugar sector through Nigeria-China Collaboration.

While receiving the delegation, the DG NCSP noted the huge potential of the Nigerian Sugar sector and lauded the commitment of the management of the NSDC led by Mr Bakrin.

He added that the goal of the collaboration is to leverage Chinese technology and expertise to boost Nigeria’s sugar production, meeting both local demand and the requirements of target global market.

China, a significant player in the global sugar market, currently imports an estimated five million metric tonnes of sugar annually, valued at $10 billion in addition to its domestic production of 10.5 million metric tonnes.

The local sugar market, valued at $2 billion annually, is projected to benefit from a transformed sugar sector. In addition, the country could potentially acquire a substantial share of the global market, where sugar imports by China is currently valued at $10billion.

A statement said the NSDC aims to position the Nigerian sugar sector as a beneficiary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Nigeria and China. This will involve the deployment of modern technology, conversion of by-products, training of farmers on modern skills, and technology transfer, as well as access to low-interest financing to fund the development of new sugar production estates and ventures.

It said as Nigeria seeks to boost its sugar production, this collaboration is expected to play a crucial role in achieving this goal, which is part of the second phase of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP). This initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, which prioritizes economic growth and development.

The statement added that NCSP, led by Joseph Tegbe, is committed to deepening the partnership between Nigeria and China, and this collaboration with the NSDC marks a significant step in this direction.

The delegation from NSDC included Ms Edirin Akemu, Head of NSDC’s Strategy and Performance Management department, and Mr Teslim Bello, Head of Executive Secretary Office Department.