Imo Ex-Commissioner Demands N10bn from  Uzodimma for  Violations of  Rights

Tony Icheku in Owerri

Former Imo State Commissioner for International Affairs, Dr. Fabian Ihekweme, has written to Governor Hope Uzodimma demanding N10 billion and a public apology published in two national newspapers as compensation for his unlawful detention, torture and gross violation of his rights to dignity of human person plus denial of personal liberty and free movement as guaranteed under section 34, 35, 36 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

In the letter addressed to Governor Hope Uzodinma Ihekweme’s lawyer, Mr Sulaiman Usman, SAN, stated that Gov Uzodimma would be dragged to a court of competent jurisdiction if he fails to comply. He further stated that the former commissioner was subjected to 62 days in solitary confinement at Tiger Base Police detention centre – notorious for violating rights of detainees – where he was subjected to life-threatening conditions and thereafter suffered severe health complications.

The legal counsel further maintained that Ihekweme was subjected to starvation and denied access to medical care leading to him and his family suffering from severe emotional and psychological distress

THISDAY reports that Ihekweme’s detention sparked widespread controversy as the Police maintained that he was arrested over allegations of seditious and inflammatory publications against Gov Uzodinma.

However, a coalition of 13 civil society organizations (CSOs) in the South-east geo-poliitical zone alleged widespread abuse of human rights in his detention and jointly petitioned the Inspector-General of Police(IG), Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, urging him to take decisive action, especially against rogue elements within the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (Tiger Base) and State Investigation Department (SID) in Imo State to ensure that Police Forces act with integrity and do not become tools of state repression and tyranny

In statement issued on November 30, 2024, the 13 CSOs decried Gov Uzodimma’s abduction-style tactics against perceived opponents, leading to prolonged detentions, remanding of individuals in prison, and deliberately stalling their trials to silence dissent and keeping them out of public view.

Ihekweme’s health deteriorated after 62 days in police detention and following a court order he was wheeled from the Tiger Base Police Detention centre to an Intensive care unit of a medical centre.

The court also granted a perpetual injunction restraining the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, and their authorized agents from further disturbing or interfering with Ihekweme’s rights, citing Sections 34, 35, 36, and 41 of the 1999 Constitution as amended which guarantees his fundamental human rights.