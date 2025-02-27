Vice President Shettima Visits SecureID, Applauds Homegrown Innovationon 20th Anniversary

Precious Ugwuzor

In a landmark visit to SecureID’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, His Excellency, the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima celebrated the company’s remarkable contributions to the nation’s manufacturing and digital solutions sectors.

The visit underscored the government’s commitment to supporting local businesses and driving economic growth through innovation and industrialization.

SecureID, a leading manufacturer of smart cards and digital solutions, has been at the forefront of Nigeria’s push for self-reliance in the technology and manufacturing space. As SecureID celebrates 20 years of operation, the company continues to demonstrate exceptional growth with a capacity to produce over 200 million cards and personaliseover 160 million smart cards annually and serving clients in 21 countries across Africa.

During the visit, the Vice President toured the facility, witnessing firsthand SecureID’s cutting-edge production processes and its commitment to quality and innovation. In his remarks, he commended SecureID for its resilience and success, noting that the company exemplifies the kind of homegrown businesses that can transform Nigeria’s economy.

“Government is committed to foster an enabling environment for businesses like SecureID to thrive,” said the Vice President. “Through targeted policies and interventions, we are repositioning Nigeria’s economy to support local innovation, boost foreign exchange earnings, and create employment opportunities.”

The founder of SecureID, Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe expressed gratitude for the Vice President’s visit and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding its operations, creating jobs and putting Africa on the global stage. “We are proud of what we have achieved so far, but this is just the beginning. With the support of the government, we are ready to scale our operations, increase our export potential and contribute even more to Nigeria’s economic growth.”

The visit highlighted the significance of public-private partnerships in driving economic development and showcased SecureID’s readiness to lead Nigeria’s charge in the global digital and manufacturing sectors.