UNDP Applauds Gov Eno’s Visionary Leadership

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Nigeria, Elsie G. Attafuah, has commended the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, for his visionary leadership and innovative development initiatives under his development blueprint known as ARISE Agenda.

Following her courtesy call on Governor Eno on Wednesday, the UNDP Representative, accompanied by a delegation from UNDP, was conducted around some projects in the state by the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Aniekan Umanah.

The 10-member delegation through their leader, Attafuah expressed admiration for the governor’s commitment to agricultural development, tourism, infrastructure, digital innovation, and economic advancement.

She said that the UNDP is eager to collaborate with the State government to support its transformative agenda.

“For many of us, including myself, this is our first time here, and we are truly inspired by the Governor’s leadership and vision, particularly in advancing the ARISE Agenda”, Attafuah said.

One of the key highlights of her visit was the tour of the ongoing ARISE Industrial Park, where she was highly impressed by the scale and ambition of the project.

She described the initiative as a game-changer for industrialization, job creation, and economic growth in the state.

“Seeing the Arise Park project firsthand has been an eye-opening experience. The level of planning and execution is commendable, and I sincerely hope to be a part of this great transformation unfolding in Akwa Ibom,” she said.

The innovation and digitalization agenda of the state also caught the UNDP’s attention, with Attafuah praising the ICT Center at Christ the King School as a forward-thinking initiative that will equip young people with the skills needed for the future. She also highlighted the ongoing partnership with the University of Uyo, where a University Port is being established to enhance research and innovation.

Additionally, she acknowledged Akwa Ibom’s tourism potential, describing it as “one of the finest in the continent.”

She emphasized the importance of leveraging the state’s natural beauty, waterways, and lush greenery to attract global investors and tourists.

Energy was another key area of discussion, as she noted that without reliable power, industrialization cannot thrive. She expressed the UNDP’s readiness to support the state in developing sustainable energy solutions.

“We are here to stay, and I am personally honoured to be so well received by the governor and his top cabinet officials. This is home. We will continue working together to ensure Akwa Ibom fulfills its vision as the Land of Promise,” she said.

Rep Attafuah who inspected the Model Health Center in Uyo and the Model Primary School also along Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, where she specifically lauded the ICT unit of the school which aligns with the technological innovations being promoted by the UNDP.

Earlier, Governor Eno had expressed the readiness of his administration to partner with the UNDP to successfully deliver on the ARISE Agenda.

The governor made this known while receiving the UNDP delegation on a courtesy visit in Government House, Uyo.

He said agriculture, tourism, environment, rural development, power, aviation, transportation, ICT, education, healthcare are some of the key sectors that the State would benefit immensely from the UNDP expertise and experience.

According to the governor, the state was planning to host summits on tourism and power, adding that the government under his leadership was leveraging on the new International Airport, Ibom Air, the ongoing International Convention Centre and Hotels, as well as the different tourism sites to boost tourism in the state.

The governor thanked the UNDP for the ongoing ICT hub at the University of Uyo, and expressed the hope that it would yield positive results in the near future.