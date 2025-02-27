Turning Waste into Energy: GTCO’s ‘Waste for Gas’ Initiative Transforms Ogun Communities

Access to clean cooking energy remains a pressing challenge in many underserved communities across Nigeria, where millions still rely on firewood and charcoal for daily cooking. This reliance not only contributes to deforestation but also exposes households—particularly women and children—to harmful indoor air pollution. In response, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has launched the Waste for Gas initiative, a groundbreaking project that tackles both environmental sustainability and energy poverty. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that by exchanging plastic waste for gas cylinders and burners, the initiative empowers low-income households, promotes responsible waste management, and enhances the quality of life for families in Ogun State

In many rural and underserved communities across Nigeria, the struggle for clean and efficient cooking energy persists. Firewood and charcoal remain the dominant fuel sources, leading to deforestation, indoor air pollution, and health hazards, particularly for women and children. But a new initiative by Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) is changing this narrative—one gas cylinder at a time.

The Waste for Gas initiative, launched in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, is a bold attempt to tackle both energy poverty and environmental degradation. By exchanging plastic waste for gas cylinders and burners, GTCO is addressing multiple issues: improving household cooking conditions, reducing reliance on firewood, and promoting responsible waste disposal.

More Than Just a Giveaway

At the heart of the project is sustainability. Unlike traditional corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts that often provide short-term relief, Waste for Gas is designed as a structured exchange programme. Beneficiaries do not just receive free gas cookers; they actively participate by collecting and returning plastic waste, fostering a culture of environmental responsibility.

“This initiative not only provides access to clean energy but also incorporates a structured waste-for-gas exchange programme that encourages responsible waste disposal and promotes sustainability,” explained Oyinade Adegbite, Chief Communication Officer of GTCO Plc.

Over 3,000 three-kilogram gas cylinders and burners were distributed to low-income households, with special attention given to women who bear the brunt of traditional cooking methods. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, as families begin to embrace cleaner, safer, and more efficient cooking alternatives.

Taiwo Suraju, one of the beneficiaries, expressed his gratitude: “We are excited. This gesture will make us stop using firewood for cooking.”

A Multi-Stakeholder Effort

The project’s success is rooted in collaboration. GTCO worked closely with local government officials, traditional rulers, and community leaders to ensure smooth implementation. The initiative unfolded in two phases: first, a door-to-door campaign to identify beneficiaries, and second, a monitoring phase to ensure proper adoption and use of the gas cookers.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, represented by Odeyinka Temitayo, Director of Administration and Supply at the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA), praised GTCO for the initiative.

“If other banks can replicate this initiative, Ogun State will become a haven of beauty,” he remarked. “I want GTCO to extend this project to other local government areas across the state.”

The Chairman of Obafemi Owode Local Government, Ogunsola Adesina ‘Lanre, also commended the bank’s efforts, noting that it was the first time a financial institution had directly engaged with the local government in such a meaningful way. He urged GTCO to establish a branch in the area to further support development.

Meanwhile, the Olu of Owode-Egba, Oba Kolawole Aremu Sowemimo, assured beneficiaries that the local government would create gas stations to provide affordable refills, ensuring the long-term viability of the project.

“We are going to create gas stations where you can refill at discounted prices,” he stated. “We are meeting with the Chairman of the Local Government to facilitate this.”

Beyond CSR: A Sustainable Future

The Waste for Gas initiative is part of GTCO’s broader vision of driving sustainable development in Nigeria. For Group Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje, the initiative is not just about handing out gas cylinders but about empowering communities and improving livelihoods.

“At GTCO, we are committed to driving progress not just through innovative financial solutions but by creating real impact in the communities where we operate,” Agbaje stated. “Waste for Gas is about making life easier for families, giving them more time for what truly matters—whether it’s education, meaningful work, or personal development.”

With climate change and environmental sustainability becoming pressing global concerns, initiatives like Waste for Gas provide a model for other private sector players to follow. By integrating waste management with energy solutions, GTCO is demonstrating that corporate social responsibility can be both impactful and sustainable.

For residents of Obafemi Owode Local Government, the project is more than just a CSR initiative—it is a step towards a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future.