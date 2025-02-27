Tuggar: Nigeria Can Be Propelled to Economic Growth with Effective Harnessing of Diaspora Strength 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has said that with effective harnessing of the strengths of Nigerians in Diaspora, the country can be propelled to economic growth, social development and international standing.

Speaking on Thursday at the Diaspora Study Stakeholders Engagement Workshop organised by the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER) in collaboration with Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the minister who was represented by the Director, Economic Trade and Investment in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi, said: “Nigeria boasts one of the most dynamic and influential diaspora populations in the world.

“Across continents, Nigerians in the diaspora have made remarkable contributions to various sectors, including academia, medicine, technology, entrepreneurship and diplomacy. Their remittances, expertise and global networks serve as strategic assets that, when effectively harnessed, can propel Nigeria’s economic growth, social development and international standing.

“This workshop provides a platform to engage relevant stakeholders in the proposed diaspora study, ensuring its design and implementation align with national objectives and global best practices. It is imperative that we leverage the insights and inputs of key players, including government agencies, businesses and scholars, to develop a study that informs policies aimed at maximizing diaspora contributions.”

The Minister to fully take serious the sessions, noting “that the success of this study will not only enhance diaspora engagement but also reinforce Nigeria’s position as a nation that values and integrates its global citizens in national development.”

On her part, the Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said: “Nigeria is blessed to have one of the world’s most resourceful and active diaspora groups, with professionals flourishing in a variety of fields across continents. One untapped resource that could greatly aid Nigeria’s economic and social change is the abundance of networks, expertise and knowledge they hold.

“In order to effectively engage and utilise the enormous potential of our diaspora population, this study aims to give us a thorough grasp of how to do so. It is about developing evidence-based policies and initiatives that will lead to significant contributions to the development of the country, not just gathering data.

“Some of the policy measures to harness Diaspora contribution for national development include creating investment opportunities, establishing diaspora-specific investment funds, facilitating knowledge transfer through mentorship and training programmes, enabling easier access to markets and networks in their home country and many more. By implementing these measures effectively, we can leverage the skills, resources and networks of our diaspora communities for sustainable national development.

“This workshop is a platform to exchange ideas, dig into think-tanks of knowledge, refine strategies, and ensure that the study’s design and implementation are robust and inclusive. Your insights, experiences and recommendations will be invaluable in ensuring that this research leads to actionable policies that truly make an impact.”

The Director General of Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), Prof. Antonia Simbine, said Nigeria’s diaspora community is one of the largest and most influential in the world, with over 17 million Nigerians residing abroad, noting that: “Our diaspora population is distinguished by its high level of professional expertise, spanning fields such as medicine, information technology, engineering, education, finance, and entrepreneurship.

“Beyond remittances — which amounted to $23.8 billion in 2019 before declining to $19.5 billion in 2023 — the Nigerian diaspora contributes to national development in non-financial ways, including technology transfer, knowledge exchange, investment and policy advocacy.

“However, despite these contributions, a significant portion of diaspora remittances (about 70%) is directed towards consumption, rather than productive investments that could drive large-scale industrial growth and innovation in Nigeria. This reality underscores the need for this study, which aims to identify policy measures that will enhance the efficiency and impact of diaspora contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

“This workshop provides a platform for engagement with key stakeholders —including government ministries, professional bodies, Nigerian diaspora organizations, embassies of our study countries and the academia — to ensure that the study design, implementation and outcomes align with national development goals.”