Sultan Urges Muslims to Look Out for Ramadan Crescent from Friday 

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on Muslims to look for the crescent of Ramadan 1446 AH from Friday.

This directive was issued in a statement on Thursday by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Friday, February 28, corresponding to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1446 AH, shall be the day to look out for the new crescent of Ramadan 1446 AH.

“Muslims are encouraged to look out for the moon and report any sightings to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan,” Junaidu said.

He quoted the sultan as praying for Allah’s guidance and blessings upon all the Muslims as they fulfill their religious obligations.

“For immediate reporting, the following contact numbers can be reached: 08037157100, 08066303077, 08035965322, 08099945903, and 07067146900.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, a sacred period of fasting, prayer, reflection and community observed by Muslims worldwide. (NAN) 

