Lagos Assembly Crisis: Meranda’s Security Aides Withdrawn

*Life in danger

Segun James

The crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly has taken a new dimension as the security aides attached to the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Mojisola Meranda, have been withdrawn.

Although it could not be assertained on whose order the action was carried out, but this was in a report shared to selected reporters.

“All Police escort guarding Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, and those safeguarding the Lagos House of Assembly have been withdrawn with immediate effect leaving the house and the speaker vulnerable to attack!!!”

A media aide to the Speaker confirmed the latest development.

Since the removal of former Speaker, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, on January 13, the House has been engulfed in crisis.

Details later…