APGA to Conduct Anambra Guber Primary on  April  5, Nomination Form Costs N30m

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Ahead of the November 8, 2025 Governorship election in Anambra state, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has fixed its primary election for April 5.

It said that Expression of Interest Form, and Nomination form will be sold at N5 million and N25 million respectively.

The party also approved the sale of the nomination form to female aspirants and those that are physically challenged at concessionary rate of five percent.

A statement signed by the National Organising Secretary of APGA, Mr. Ifeanyi Mbaeri said that the process will kick off on Friday, February 28 with the sale of Expression of Interest Form and climax on April 5 with a special state Congress and governorship primary to held at Alex Ekwueme Square Awka, Anambra State.

In the statement, Mbaeri said the party has approved a provisional timetable/schedule of activities for Anambra state Governorship Primary Election 2025.

He, however, gave a caveat that the leadership of the party reserved the right to adjust the dates/schedules if the need arises.

He said:” In pursuant to its powers under Articles 12 (2) & (3)(b) and 24 of the APGA Constitution 2019, and in compliance with INEC Timetable and Schedule of Activities for 2025 Anambra State Governorship Election, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), through the National Working Committee (NWC) of APGA; has approved a provisional Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Anambra State Governorship Primary Election 2025.”

In the Primary Election timetable, APGA sale of Expression of Interest and nomination Form is to begin on Friday , February 28 and end March 20, while screening of aspirants will hold on March ,28 at the APGA National Headquarters in Abuja.