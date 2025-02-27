All Roads Lead to Ilesha as Family, Friends Celebrate Olori Hannah Akin Obi at 75

Birthdays are reminders of the gift of life from the creator and a great opportunity to give thanks to the giver of life. For the family of Obanla Akin Obi, February 27 is a time of the year to give thanks to God Almighty for His enormous blessings upon Olori (Evangelist) Hannah Ibisomi Akin Obi and the entire family.

That is why all roads lead to Ilesha, Osun State today as family and friends gather to rejoice with Olori Hannah Akin Obi, who clocks 75 – a milestone that calls for celebration.

Today’s birthday celebration will begin with a Thanksgiving Service at the Methodist Church, Akin Obi Way, GRA, Oke-Opo, Ilesha at 10am where the celebrant will give thanks to God for 75 years of His faithfulness.

A reception for guests will be held after the church service at the Kings Event Center on Ayeso Street, Ilesha.