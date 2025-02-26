TETFUND, British Council Partner to Boost Nigeria’s Education Sector

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is collaborating with British institutions to enhance transnational education in Nigeria.

This partnership aims to foster knowledge exchange, research collaboration and faculty development while reducing Nigeria’s dependence on foreign education.

Speaking during a meeting with a British Council delegation led by Charlie Walker, TETFund Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono, emphasized the importance of this collaboration.

“We are committed to strengthening our local institutions to offer high-quality programmes,” Echono said. “By working with British institutions, we can expose Nigerian academics to global best practices and leapfrog in key educational areas.”

He further revealed that TETFund has suspended its overseas scholarship programme, opting instead to channel resources into in-house training and institutional capacity building.

“For the next few years, we will prioritize training within Nigeria,” Echono stated. “We recognize that some specialized knowledge may not yet be available locally, and this partnership will help bridge that gap.”

Walker echoed the significance of transnational education, stating that it will promote research collaboration, cultural exchange and skill development.

“The relationship between the UK and Nigeria in education is long-standing,” Walker said. “We are excited about the pilot programme across Nigeria’s geopolitical regions and remain committed to supporting its success.”