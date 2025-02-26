Police Beef up Security at Bayero’s Palace over Attempted Security Breach

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Combined efforts by the security personnel in Kano State have successfully dispersed a large group of thugs that allegedly attempting to storm the palace of the 15th Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero to forcefully evict the monarch.

The suspected thugs stormed the entrance of Aminu Ado Bayero’s palace in Nasarawa Quarters, few meters away from the Government House around 11:30 am on Wednesday.

The thugs, who were apparently opposed to Bayero’s presence, blocked the entrance to the palace, chanting hostile slogans and demanding that Bayero must leave the state.

The situation created a tense atmosphere around Government House, which compelled security forces to block the state road, Tarauni road, Audu Bako road and Commissioner road.

This incident is the latest development in the ongoing controversy surrounding Bayero’s status as the former Emir of Kano.

In a statement, the Kano State Police Command’s Spokesman Abdullahi Kiyawa, said seventeen suspects had been arrested in connection with the issue.

“We wish to inform the public that adequate security measures have been put in place to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order in the State.”

“Following credible intelligence reports of a planned violent protest by some individuals, the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, have deployed personnel and access strategic locations within Kano Metropolis to prevent the protest and ensure public safety.”

” As a result of these proactive measures, 17 suspected thugs have been arrested, and investigation is ongoing. The Command is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of this planned violence are brought to justice.”

The Police warned all individuals and groups against engaging in any form of unlawful gathering, procession, or violence. Such actions will be met with swift and decisive response from the security agencies.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the security agencies. The Command appreciates the cooperation and support of the good people of Kano State in our efforts to maintain peace and order.”