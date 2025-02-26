Osun PDP Chair Drags IG to Court over Planned Arrest

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Chairman of Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Hon. Sunday Bisi, has instituted a suit at the Federal High Court, Osogbo to enforce his fundamental rights and restrain the Inspector General (IG) of Police and his agents from carrying out his planned arrest.

Hon. Bisi described the planned arrest as a flagrant and brazen attempt to encroach upon his fundamental rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement and as an abuse of the coercive powers which the Nation entrusts with the IG.

According to the suit, the plan by the IG to arrest the Osun PDP boss is designed to molest and punish him for opposing the IG’s unethical partisan engagements against the PDP in the ongoing political tussle in the state and for encouraging his party and members to participate in the just concluded LG election in Osun State, contrary to the purported security advice given by the IG to stop the eventually peaceful election.

There were two separate Judgments of the Court of Appeal and Osun State High Court recognising the vacancies in Osun Local Government Councils with the latter ordering the OSSIEC to conduct election to fill the vacancies.

Not satisfied with the court judgments which did not favour the IG’s favourite party, the IG rolled out a purported security advice against the conduct of the election to counter the court judgments.

As an enlightened law-abiding citizen, Bisi said he preferred to obey the court judgments instead of the controversial bias-laden purported security report of the IG and instructed PDP and members to participate in the election.

“The peaceful nature of the election belied the IG’s report and exposed his most unprofessional compromise. The plan to arrest is to settle a score and get back at the PDP chairman,” he said.

The PDP leader has prayed the Court to restrain the IGP and his agents from effecting the unlawful arrest plan.