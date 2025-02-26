FG Lists Benefits of Collaboration with Ekiti, Agbeyewa Farm on Agriculture

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has stated that the federal government is ready to collaborate with the Ekiti state Government and a largest private food producer in the state, Agbeyewa Farm, to promote wealth creation and improve livelihoods.

Specifically, the minister pointed out that the federal government has no other option than to collaborate with Ekiti State Government and Agbeyewa Farm since their food production and wealth creation initiatives aligned with the President Bola Tinubu’s vision for sustained food security.

Kyari, who stated this in an interview with journalists when he visited the 10,000-hectare of the Agbeyewa Farms Limited in Ipao-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of the state last Monday commended the Founder of Agbeyewa Farms, John Olajide, for establishing such large food production and wealth creation farm in the state.

According to him, “I have seen similar facilities elsewhere, but this is what it truly means to advance food security and agro-allied industries.“

“This is not just about food production and processing; it is also about facilitating access to markets where these products can generate income. This is a fantastic idea, and I congratulate the Ekiti State Government for achieving such a remarkable feat.

“We will do everything necessary to partner you, and we encourage others to emulate what you have accomplished.”

While pledging to strengthen its collaboration with the Government of Ekiti State in a bid to boosting agricultural productivity and enhance food security, the minister added that the move would help realize Tinubu’s goal of ensuring food accessibility for all Nigerians.

Kyari, however, acknowledged that farmers often face difficulties in moving their produce to markets, assuring that the government would address this challenge to enhance the productivity of such investments.

According to him, “I see wealth creation; I see the uplifting of livelihoods, and I see food security, which aligns with the president’s vision of renewed hope.

“I’m highly impressed and satisfied with the efforts they have made in just two years. They have also promised to scale up their operations in the coming months, and we wish them well.

“Whenever the Federal Minister of Works presents a request at the Federal Executive Council, the president always asks about the advantages. Many times, he turns to me as the Minister of Agriculture and asks if there is potential in such initiatives. This visit is an eye-opener, and it is our responsibility to report back to the president on how investments like this can be supported and enhanced.

“I didn’t realise its significance until I saw it today when we landed. I raised my head and saw the Ado Ekiti Agro-Allied International Airport, and it completely amazed me.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, revealed that the state government aims to double cassava production from the current 2,000,000 metric tons to 4,000,000 metric tons by 2026.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to bringing in both private and public sector investments to revolutionize agriculture in the state.

The commissioner sought the support of the federal government to bend the curve, so that Ekiti State can be on the map of where agricultural exploits thrive in the country.

He said: “What we are doing in Ekiti State is to engage both private and public sectors in transforming the agricultural landscape.

“In our agro-trading sector, we store thousands of metric tons of maize, rice, and beans, which has helped mitigate food inflation in the state.

“We believe that by the grace of God, cassava production in Ekiti State is close to 2,000,000 but before the end of the first term of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, we will double it to 4,000,000.

“With support from the federal government, we aim to accelerate this progress. We are clearing land for our farmers in designated clusters, with hundreds of them benefiting from this initiative. Agbeyewa Farms will play a crucial role in aggregating, processing, and distributing cassava.”

The Managing Director of Agbeyewa Farms, Seyi Aiyeleso, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to becoming Africa’s leading agro-allied enterprise while fostering sustainable agricultural investments and community empowerment.

He said: “However, through transparency, engagement, and trust-building, we have turned once-hostile communities into strong allies. By 2026, Agbeyewa will operate on over 10,000 hectares of land, with full support from these communities.

“Agbeyewa’s vision extends beyond farming. Our 26-hectare agro-processing plant will soon begin operations, producing high-quality cassava derivatives such as flour, starch, sorghum, ethanol, and electricity. Inspired by the success of companies like Omnicane in Mauritius, which generates power from sugarcane, we aim to achieve even greater success with cassava this year, and we are not resting on our oars to continue to lead in food production and wealth creation.”